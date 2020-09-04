Lady Vikes pass first test, sweep No. 8 Seward

But outside of the second set, when Lakeview struggled from the serving line, the Lady Vikes were mostly in charge throughout. They hit .320 for the match and were led by 13 kills from Lilly Rowe, four aces by Maddi Vogt, 13 digs by Jordie Nekl and 35 assists from Reese Janssen. Rowe also had 10 kills on Tuesday.

"The bad news was, for whatever reason, we forgot how to serve. Missing seven serves is just insane. I don't even know quite how that's possible," Belitz said. "That is something we can't repeat and expect to win. I have no idea how we eked out the second set doing that, but it goes back to doing a lot of other things well. We cannot expect to win if we're going to miss seven serves a set."

Sophomore Josie Bentz had seven kills on 13 swing with zero errors. The performance was refreshing for Belitz to see after saying the sophomore middle/outside hitter had struggled in the preseason. Though Lakeview has several weapons, adding an effective Bentz into the bunch could take the Lady Vikes to a whole new level.