Lady Vikes pass first test, sweep No. 8 Seward

Lakeview volleyball passed its first test of a young season, sweeping Class B No. 8 Seward on Thursday night at home.
The Lady Vikes took the match 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. There were some serving issues in the second set, seven serving errors to be exact, but the win also provided some early validation to a group set on finishing the season at state for the first time in 39 years.
Lakeview set the tone early on defense and kept up that effort throughout the night.
"The primary thing that I'm proud of tonight was our defensive intensity. We made a lot of effort plays on defense where often a ball would have been down; we stopped that from happening," coach K.C. Belitz said. "That's something we've always taken pride in, this group especially.
"But that was my primary concern tonight because we knew the ball was going to be moving a little faster than on Tuesday, and I just didn't know if we were going to be ready for the next level up on game speed or not. I was very pleased with the effort."
Tuesday was also a three-set sweep, this one at Schuyler. The Warriors were no match for the Lady Vikes. Lakeview put together two 10-point runs during the match and piled up 17 aces. Schuyler had just six kills.
Seward, a top-10 team in Nebraska biggest class, had already played five matches before making the trip to Columbus on Thursday. Seward's opening schedule included a win over No. 9 Hastings and a loss to No. 3 Norris.
But outside of the second set, when Lakeview struggled from the serving line, the Lady Vikes were mostly in charge throughout. They hit .320 for the match and were led by 13 kills from Lilly Rowe, four aces by Maddi Vogt, 13 digs by Jordie Nekl and 35 assists from Reese Janssen. Rowe also had 10 kills on Tuesday.
"The bad news was, for whatever reason, we forgot how to serve. Missing seven serves is just insane. I don't even know quite how that's possible," Belitz said. "That is something we can't repeat and expect to win. I have no idea how we eked out the second set doing that, but it goes back to doing a lot of other things well. We cannot expect to win if we're going to miss seven serves a set."
Sophomore Josie Bentz had seven kills on 13 swing with zero errors. The performance was refreshing for Belitz to see after saying the sophomore middle/outside hitter had struggled in the preseason. Though Lakeview has several weapons, adding an effective Bentz into the bunch could take the Lady Vikes to a whole new level.
"She really made a statement. Her first swing, she just buried, and she had a few more of those," Belitz said. "To run the offense that we want to run, and to take full advantage of Reese running our offense, we've got to have five other good options. Josie was not pleased with the number she put up in the preseason. That was kind of taking that away, but tonight she was a really good option."
Vogt and Katee Korte had eight kills, Mallori Kucera had six and Janssen had two. Lakeview took 44 swings and committed just 11 errors.
The defense had seven blocks, one solo by Kucera and block assists by several players. Janssen was right behind Neckl in the back row with 11 digs; Rowe had nine; Vogt had eight.
Lakeview is back in action Saturday at the Shamrock Invite at 10 a.m. against Stanton. The bracket has been reconfigured after it was learned Wahoo Neumann announced a team quarantine on Monday following two positive COVID-19 tests.
Neumann was set to play Twin River in Lakeview's portion of the bracket. Now, Lakeview plays Stanton and Twin River faces Hartington Cedar Catholic. The top half includes the winner of Norfolk Catholic and Pierce playing the winner of Scotus and the Shamrock JV team.
Since Scotus' match against its JV won't figure into the wildcard points, the Shamrocks moved teams around in an attempt to ensure as many wildcard-eligible points for the rest of the field as possible.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
