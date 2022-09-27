Lady Vikes place second at Aurora Invite

Lakeview volleyball claimed runner-up at Saturday's Aurora Invite. It defeated Lincoln Christian and Class B No. 8 Sidney to reach the championship match against B No. 4 Bennington.

The Lady Vikes, ranked ninth in C-1, fell to the Badgers in three sets 25-23, 20-25 and 14-25 to finish second.

After they defeated the Crusaders 25-15 and 25-21, the Lady Vikes defeated Sidney 25-16 and 25-19.

In both sets, Lakeview recorded 11 kills and just three attack errors as it finished with a .262 hit percentage.

Josie Bentz led the attack with eight kills. Elly Luchsinger assisted 16 of the team's 22 kills. Kiara Kula and Taylor Helms ended the match with four and three kills, respectively.

It was a balanced defensive performance. Bentz dug six balls and Autumn Gibbs ended with five. Ava Tessendorf, Luchsinger and Helms tallied four digs each.

In the championship match, Lakeview posted 21 kills and 16 attack errors. Its hit percentage ended at 0.046.

Bentz and Tessendorf combined for half of the team's kills. Luchsinger recorded 19 assists.

Gibbs dug a team-high 22 balls as the Lady Vikes ended the match with 55. Tessendorf posted 10 digs and Bentz ended with seven to go with three blocks.

Lakeview improved to 11-4 as it played host to Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday.