Lady Vikes prep for big weekend with triangular sweep at Boone Central

Belitz said Monday's practice left something to be desired. That carried over to Tuesday when Lakeview won the opening match with just a .125 hitting percentage and 10 hitting errors.

The Lady Vikes eventually pulled away after building a 12-9 first set lead. It was 9-9 in the second when Lakeview won seven of the next time.

Maddie Vogt and Lilly Rowe each had six kills, Reese Janssen set up 16 assists and Jordie Nekl served up three aces to go with 12 digs. Josie Bentz had two solo blocks.

Thoroughly warmed up, Lakeview then jumped on Nebraska Christian with an 8-0 lead in the first set of the match and never had any trouble handling a 10-3 Nebraska Christian team that only had losses to Class B Hastings and Lexington before Tuesday.

Rowe and Katee Korte had six kills, Janssen 21 assists and three aces and Nekl 12 digs.

"We didn't pass (the focus) test in the first match, and I think that was clear to everybody in between matches because then we came out and we're up 8-0 and win the first set against Nebraska Christian 25-8," Belitz said. "That's a good team. We really did show what we're capable of in that first set because we did refocus ourselves."