Lady Vikes prep for big weekend with triangular sweep at Boone Central

Lakeview volleyball made quick work of two opponents on Tuesday in Albion, setting itself up for a big opportunity on Saturday in Aurora.
Sweeps of host Boone Central and Nebraska Christian improved the overall team record to 11-1 and made it seven wins in a row since a loss to C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in the Shamrock Invite on Sept. 5.
The Lady Vikes remain No. 6 in C-1 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star top 10. Saturday in Aurora, they'll face a field that includes Class B No. 4 Waverly, the hosts listed at No. 7 in Class B, C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic and C-1 No. 8 Sidney.
But before Lakeview could look ahead to a challenging Saturday, the Lady Vikes had to take care of business Tuesday. Lakeview did exactly that in a 25-9, 25-18 win over Nebraska Christian and a 25-14, 25-13 victory against Boone Central.
The Lady Vikes last played Sept. 17 in a Senior Night sweep over Central City. Though it had only been five days, the irregular lineup to start Senior Night meant a longer time in between consistent lineups. That gave coach K.C. Belitz some concern about potential rust.
Those concerns were justified in the opening match against Boone Central. But, despite a disjointed start, Lakeview found its flow against Nebraska Christian and cruised to two wins.
"You kind of feel like we're going all the way back to the Oakland-Craig match the previous Saturday," Belitz said. "It really did feel like a long time, and that's exactly what we asked them to focus on tonight was getting back to game speed."
Belitz said Monday's practice left something to be desired. That carried over to Tuesday when Lakeview won the opening match with just a .125 hitting percentage and 10 hitting errors.
The Lady Vikes eventually pulled away after building a 12-9 first set lead. It was 9-9 in the second when Lakeview won seven of the next time.
Maddie Vogt and Lilly Rowe each had six kills, Reese Janssen set up 16 assists and Jordie Nekl served up three aces to go with 12 digs. Josie Bentz had two solo blocks.
Thoroughly warmed up, Lakeview then jumped on Nebraska Christian with an 8-0 lead in the first set of the match and never had any trouble handling a 10-3 Nebraska Christian team that only had losses to Class B Hastings and Lexington before Tuesday.
Rowe and Katee Korte had six kills, Janssen 21 assists and three aces and Nekl 12 digs.
"We didn't pass (the focus) test in the first match, and I think that was clear to everybody in between matches because then we came out and we're up 8-0 and win the first set against Nebraska Christian 25-8," Belitz said. "That's a good team. We really did show what we're capable of in that first set because we did refocus ourselves."
Tuesday was likely the last time Lakeview can afford an uneven start. Following Saturday, the team faces rival Scotus on Tuesday, plays in the Columbus Classic on Oct. 3 then travels to No. 1 Saint Paul on Oct. 6.
"After this, once we get to the Aurora Invite on Saturday, it's go time until we stop playing," Belitz said.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
