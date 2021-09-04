Lady Vikes raise first Shamrock Invite trophy, Scotus runners-up

Scotus took some time to get going in the first set of the third match. That delay, plus the Lakeview momentum, were more than enough. The Lady Vikes took their foot off the gas to an extent in the second set. The Shamrocks also played much better and made Belitz's team earn it. It was 21-21 when Lakeview won the final four points.

"We talked, at length, about how we were going to have to play our best volleyball to get out of here with a win," Belitz said.

Senior libero Jordie Nekl was the spark in the set lost to Neumann that began the turnaround. Her work to dig up shots late in that one kept points alive and inspired her teammates.

She really got us going when we needed it," Belitz said. "We started to find it again when Jordie was all over the floor."

The same could be said for her opposite in the final match. There was some question earlier this week whether or not Kate Maguire had passed the career mark in digs. If not, she was certainly close enough that Saturday provided more than enough chances to take ownership of that mark officially.