Lady Vikes raise first Shamrock Invite trophy, Scotus runners-up

Lakeview volleyball overcame a set loss in its middle match and held off a pesky Scotus Central Catholic squad in its final match for a bit of history on Saturday afternoon. A perfect 3-0 day gave the program its first-ever Shamrock Invite championship.
The Lady Vikes were in the title match last season and lost to Norfolk Catholic. That they had been here just a year before and had yet to finish the job were certainly motivating factors but maybe not like a year ago.
Sure, it was a trophy Lakeview wanted in its case. But coming off a trip to state the year before, there's an understanding that teams aren't made in September. Lakeview wanted to end Saturday with the trophy knowing it had truly won the day.
"That's sort of the baseline expectation for every match. Learning to deal with the expectations, it does matter," coach K.C. Belitz said. "This won't be the last time this year we have to do that. I thought today, generally, we did it really well."
Lakeview was 6-1 overall in sets. A good start to the day in a win over Stanton came by scores of 25-9, 25-18. The only rated matchup saw the top-ranked Lady Vikes and Wahoo Neumann go the distance in a three-set Lakeview win 25-21, 24-26, 25-18. The championship was earned over Scotus 25-16, 25-21.
The first win was as dominant as it appears in the scores. The second included several more anxious moments. Lakeview trailed in the first set before a comeback. Neumann looked like it was going to run away with the second before defense sparked a late comeback. That carried over to the third where the Cavaliers had no answer.
Scotus took some time to get going in the first set of the third match. That delay, plus the Lakeview momentum, were more than enough. The Lady Vikes took their foot off the gas to an extent in the second set. The Shamrocks also played much better and made Belitz's team earn it. It was 21-21 when Lakeview won the final four points.
"We talked, at length, about how we were going to have to play our best volleyball to get out of here with a win," Belitz said.
Senior libero Jordie Nekl was the spark in the set lost to Neumann that began the turnaround. Her work to dig up shots late in that one kept points alive and inspired her teammates.
She really got us going when we needed it," Belitz said. "We started to find it again when Jordie was all over the floor."
The same could be said for her opposite in the final match. There was some question earlier this week whether or not Kate Maguire had passed the career mark in digs. If not, she was certainly close enough that Saturday provided more than enough chances to take ownership of that mark officially.
Scotus was missing Grace Mustard, its leader in kills and attack percentage. That meant altered rotations and inexperienced players on the floor. Add in that rival Lakeview was on the other side of the net in the final match and there may have been a little too much adrenaline running in that first set.
That wasn't true of Maguire. She was as stead as ever. And while her final totals in the back row were impressive enough, the numbers only tell part of the story. The number of balls Maguire picked up that left her diving and sprawled out on the court must have been near double digits if not over.
"We've had some great liberos in this program. Whether it's now or 20 years ago, Kate would still be one of the best," coach Janet Tooley said. "She could have played right with our state championships teams."
Maguire and the Shamrocks settled for a 2-1 day due to the loss in the final match, but two wins on the day, and considering the top offensive option was out, was what Tooley was looking for.
"It was a good day," she said. "...Once we settled in I was proud of the things we got done."
Scotus is 6-4 and plays this week at Wayne on Tuesday then starts the Malcolm Invitational, which extends into the weekend, on Thursday. Lakeview is 5-0, hosts York on Tuesday then goes to the Boone Central Invite on Saturday.
This story will be updated.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.