Lady Vikes rise to challenge in rivalry win over Scotus

In front of a raucous crowd at Lakeview High School Tuesday night, the Lady Vikes squared off against rivals Scotus Central Catholic in the first meeting of the season.

Lakeview won a competitive first set 26-24 and it took set two 25-20 to take a commanding 2-0 lead. However, the Lady Vikes blew an 18-13 lead in set three to lose 20-25.

Unlike in its match against Seward on Sept. 1, when Lakeview squandered a 2-0 lead to lose in five sets, the team responded to the adversity.

In the fourth set, they leaned on the serving of senior Autumn Gibbs, the attacking of senior Josie Bentz and the passing of senior Elly Luchsinger to claim the fourth set 25-19 and seal the victory.

"I think we learned two important lessons. Third set we let down by 5%, 10%, whatever the number is, not very much and it was enough to change the way the game felt and changed the outcome. We got to learn that lesson," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "The second lesson we learned the last time we were in that situation in this gym, it came out differently. (Tonight) we learned how to go back out there and take control of things and get the job done and close the deal."

For many of the Lady Vikes, it was their first time experiencing the rivalry on a varsity level. Chevelle Thomson, who recorded 11 kills, described her experience of playing in the game.

"I think it was really intense because everyone was in the gym. Scotus game, there's always so many people in the gym and everyone is just so loud, so I guess that adds to the intensity," Thomson said. "Coming and getting that win with that much pressure from the crowd feels really great."

Belitz said you can feel the extra adrenaline in the building and he attributed some of the missed serves deep to that. He said he felt the team did a nice job settling into the match.

Gibbs, who played in her fourth Lakeview-Scotus match Tuesday, was proud of how the team embraced the intensity of the match.

"I think everyone did great under pressure," Gibbs said. "I think there was so much adrenaline in everyone, but they handled it really well. I think we all just played well together and I think that everyone did pretty well."

Bentz produced 13 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in the victory. Ava Tessendorf and Taylor Helms posted seven kills each on the outside and Kiara Kula recorded five. Luchsinger set up 43 kills.

Gibbs, who entered the match with just five kills, spiked a career-high seven kills to go with 24 digs and four aces.

"She (Gibbs) brought it on both serve and attack. I don't know if it was her best match defensively, but in terms of those phases in the game, there's no doubt it was her best," Belitz said. "That serve late in the match, she was bringing it. That's as aggressive as she can serve and she put them in."

The first set was tied at 14-14, 15-15, 16-16, 20-20, 21-21, 23-23 and 24-24. Lakeview won the first set on a kill from Tessendorf and a Shamrocks hit that went long. Bentz recorded seven kills, one ace and one block in the opening set.

In set two, Thomson recorded five kills to pace the Lakeview attack. The set was tied 14-14 before Lakeview went on a 9-2 run to take a 23-16 lead. During the run, Thomson and Luchsinger recorded two kills each and earned points off four Shamrock errors.

Lakeview seemed destined for a win in straight sets up five points late in set three, but Scotus closed out the set 12-2 run on four kills, three blocks, two aces and three Lady Vike errors.

In the fourth set, the Lady Vikes won five of the first six points of the set on two kills from Bentz and one from Kula and Tessendorf. They grew the lead to 15-7 after three straight aces from Gibbs.

Scotus responded as middle Joanna Rusher scored five straight points by herself with three blocks and two kills to pull the team back within three points.

Lakeview closed out the match on a 5-1 run on kills from four different Lady Vikes. Gibbs' fourth ace of the set sealed the win.

The win, Belitz said, showed the team's growth.

"It's all the process to get us where we need to get to by November," Belitz said. "Those end goals, this is all just steps toward that. I think that was a big step toward that (tonight)."

"When I'm serving back there, I'm just focused on my seams and exactly where I'm trying to serve the ball, trying to block out all the distractions and just put the ball in play," Gibbs said."

Thomson set a new season-high in kills Tuesday night. In her first season as a varsity starter, the senior has posted 54 kills.

"I feel like I'm definitely settling in a lot better than I thought," Thomson said. "Coming in being at this level for the first time, I was really nervous at the beginning of the season. I think it's been a lot better than I thought."

Belitz said Thomson was the player who really stood out. He said for them to play into November, the team can't be a one-hitter offense.

"There's no question Josie (Bentz) is our offensive leader. There's no doubt about that, but when she's in the back row, what Chevelle (Thomson) did (tonight) is absolutely huge. By far the best match Chevelle has had offensively. She really took a step. She's worked hardly off since practice this fall to get there. It's really gratifying to see that pay off for her."

The win propelled Lakeview to 12-4 with about a month remaining in the season before the postseason starts. Gibbs described where she feels the team is at.

"I think we're doing well," she said. "For a whole new team that's never played together, I think we're doing really well. I think the work we put in is really paying off."

Next up for the ninth-ranked Lady Vikes will be Saturday's Columbus Classic at Scotus. They'll face No. 5 Malcolm and Beatrice in pool play and a placement match against Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic, Class B No. 4 Bennington or Scotus.

"I think we've proven we have some potential here. We knew that inside the gym, inside the huddle. I don't know how many other people know that. We've proven we have some potential. We've also proven we can be really inconsistent and that has to stop. It will cost us a match we can't get back. We've talked about it, we keep working on it, we got to get that cleaned up for us to be where we want to be in November."