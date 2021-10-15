Lady Vikes roll into Saturday with 2-0 conference start

Lakeview volleyball is looking for its first Central Conference championship in, well, as long as anyone can remember, says head coach K.C. Belitz. He wasn't quite sure on the last year that was achieved after Thursday's first round matches at home.

The Lady Vikes looked ready to end the drought last year until a loss to Aurora on the opening night of the tournament meant an eventual third-place finish. Thus, although Lakeview was a heavy favorite against Holdrege and Adams Central Thursday night at home, Lakeview wasn't about to take anyone lightly.

That showed up the Lady Vikes' level of play in a pair of wins 25-18, 25-15 over Holdrege and 25-15, 25-18 against Adams Central. Serving proved to be a major asset all night long. Five aces and 50 attempts against Holdrege turned into five more aces on 49 attempts against Adams Central.

Dictating the start of rallies led to a successful night overall in which Lakeview hit .267 and .373.

"We absolutely continued to think through the game plan more effectively than maybe we had two weeks ago," Belitz said. "That's a really encouraging sign that our setters are doing a great job of not only setting but running an offense, and our hitters are thinking along with them. That was encouraging, and I think it was apparent tonight."

Libero Jordie Nekl set the tone from the serving line against Holdrege. The senior made 13 attempts with one ace and one error. She also dug up 18 shots. Lakeview needed just 18 kills to sweep past a Holdrege team that was held to .000 hitting and made multiple errors.

Junior setter Autumn Gibbs served six points in a row in the first set of the win over Adams Central. She finished with 10 attempts, two aces and no mistakes. She, Nekl and Josie Bentz all had 10 or more serves. That trio combined for 33 attempts, four aces and only one error. Bentz served five in a row at one point and four in a row at another.

Gibbs also had 13 assists, Nekl put together a team-high nine digs and Bentz added three kills.

"And more importantly, we didn't give up any (runs) to speak of," Belitz said. "We weren't behind 10-0 (like a few nights earlier against Lutheran High Northeast). … We did a much better job of siding out."

Maddi Vogt had a team-high six kills against Holdrege and hit .253. Gibbs put up 10 assists and Elly Luchsinger seven. The Lady Vikes had just two attack errors.

Vogt led again with nine kills against Adams Central. In the nightcap she hit .409 with no errors. Lakeview sent just four shots into the net or past the boundary. Luchsinger had 11 assists.

Lakeview plays Crete and Seward on Saturday in Schuyler to continue pool play for the conference tournament. The top two teams play in the Central championship at 3 p.m.

"(Winning the conference) is right near the top (of what we want to accomplish), and all you can do night one is keep yourself in contention," Belitz said. "We did that, and we did it effectively, and, I think in some significant ways, took some steps forward."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

