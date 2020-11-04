Lady Vikes roll over Rockets

LINCOLN - Some early nerves were expected by Lakeview volleyball in Wednesday's state quarterfinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Two generations since the last trip to state can do that to a program. But after a tense start the butterflies quickly subsided, Lakeview turned the match with its defense and ran away with a 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 win over Syracuse.

The Lady Vikes cruised to wins in the first and second, dominated play for long stretches of time then survived a nine-point comeback in the third. They fell behind 22-21 and saved two set points before Lilly Rowe blasted back-to-back kills and grounded any Rocket hopes of extending the match.

Before that, Lakeview came back from a 9-2 deficit in the first and stole all of the momentum with a run of eight wins in nine rallies. That momentum carried over into the second where the Lady Vikes led 13-5 and cruised to the win. It was 20-11 in the third when Syracuse showed some life and made the end interesting.

"Our defense is what turned the match around in the first set. We finally started playing Lakeview defense," coach K.C. Belitz said. "...There's no doubt that's what we had to see from ourselves to have the confidence to go perform the other skills. Our defense won the match."