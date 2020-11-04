Lady Vikes roll over Rockets

LINCOLN - Some early nerves were expected by Lakeview volleyball in Wednesday's state quarterfinal match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Two generations since the last trip to state can do that to a program. But after a tense start the butterflies quickly subsided, Lakeview turned the match with its defense and ran away with a 25-16, 25-16, 30-28 win over Syracuse.
The Lady Vikes cruised to wins in the first and second, dominated play for long stretches of time then survived a nine-point comeback in the third. They fell behind 22-21 and saved two set points before Lilly Rowe blasted back-to-back kills and grounded any Rocket hopes of extending the match.
Before that, Lakeview came back from a 9-2 deficit in the first and stole all of the momentum with a run of eight wins in nine rallies. That momentum carried over into the second where the Lady Vikes led 13-5 and cruised to the win. It was 20-11 in the third when Syracuse showed some life and made the end interesting.
"Our defense is what turned the match around in the first set. We finally started playing Lakeview defense," coach K.C. Belitz said. "...There's no doubt that's what we had to see from ourselves to have the confidence to go perform the other skills. Our defense won the match."
Lakeview fell behind by seven points in the first after allowing two aces and giving up five other points on passing or attacking errors. Out of a timeout, Josie Bentz stopped a Syracuse run with a kill and Lakeview put together four in a row. Moments later, the set had shifted to a 16-14 Lakeview lead when the Lady Vikes won seven of eight. That turned into 11 of 14 and a 20-16 advantage. A Bentz block, Janssen ace, Rowe kill, hitting error and Katee Korte kill ran off the next five points and the set win.
Perhaps somewhat stunned by the quick turnaround to the first set, Syracuse was caught in a rotation dispute early in the second. Lakeview jumped out to leads of 6-2 and 10-5. Syracuse coach Courtney VanGroningen used both timeouts, but it didn't work. Lakeview extended the advantage to 16-7 and only allowed Syracuse to score consecutive points twice in the set.
Seemingly still in a daze, the Rockets lost a rotation point early in the third and again used both timeouts down 6-2 and 9-3. Lakeview led by nine points three times, the last of which was a 20-11 gap when Syracuse began to work its way back into the match. The Rockets won 11 of the next 12 and suddenly had Lakeview on the brink of playing another set.
Rowe saved one set point with a kill, Mallori Kucera did the same at 26-25 then Rowe ended it moments later on her 12th and 13th kills of the afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
"You can count how many times we've been there before," Rowe said. "We know how to battle."
The run of 11 points in 12 rallies included four Lakeview errors and the only part of the match in which Syracuse found any momentum. From the time the Lady Vikes took their first lead in the opening set up to the Rockets' extended run, Lakeview only allowed Syracuse to score consecutive points six times. The Lady Vikes' first-ball-sideout number over that part of the match was an impressive 14 of 20, 70%. That plus serving looked to take an emotional toll on the Rockets.
"Defense does that. It frustrates hitters. It just sucks the life out of you as a hitter," Belitz said. "That ability to play defense at that level, it's a big deal."
Behind Rowe with her match high kill total was Mallori Kucera with 12 and Korte with 10, Kucera also had four blocks, Jordie Neckl had 23 digs, Rowe had 22 and Janssen set up 43 assists.
"This whole week I was freaking out a little bit; I was a little nervous," Janssen said. "But when I got here I was like, 'You know what? I'm supposed to be here. So, let's just go play and have fun."
Lakeview advances to play unbeaten and top-ranked Wahoo on Friday at 2 p.m. Wahoo took down Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12.
The Warriors are in their fourth straight trip to state. They won state titles in 2017 and 2018 and was third a year ago.
"There's no mystery," Belitz said. "They're a really, really good team."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!