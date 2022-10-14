Lady Vikes, Shamrocks tally wins, Discoverers fall at Norfolk

Lakeview opened play in the Central Conference Tournament on Thursday in Columbus with two pool matches against Crete and Aurora.

After sweeping Crete last week, the Cardinals challenged the Lady Vikes to three sets in a hotly-contested match. Lakeview prevailed 28-26, 22-25, 25-15 behind 40 kills and a .269 hit percentage.

Ava Tessendorf and Kiara Kula spearheaded the Lakeview attack on the outside with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Josie Bentz produced seven kills with Elly Luchsinger recording 28 assists.

Bentz and Kula served two aces each as the Lady Vikes received nine aces from seven players. Autumn Gibbs dug 12 balls and Bentz ended with 10 digs. The Lady Vikes finished with match with 46 digs.

"We had a very hard time finding a rhythm in the first two sets and Crete took advantage. We played flat and high-error and just didn't have the energy needed to play well," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "Proud of the response from our team in the third set, executing much better and also showing much better effort. Defensively, we picked up the game and Ava Tessendorf had a nice match to get us over the hump."

The Lady Vikes defeated Aurora in the final match of the night 25-18 and 25-15. The Huskies spiked three more kills, but Lakeview made it up with six more service aces.

Tessendorf recorded six of the team's 15 kills. Bentz posted three and Kula, Taylor Helms and Tori Osten ended with two kills each. Rallie Boyer and Gibbs served four and three aces, respectively.

Luchsinger tallied a dozen assists and dug eight balls. Gibbs finished the match with six digs.

"We knew we'd be tested by Aurora as they are dramatically improved from earlier in the season. I feel like this was a match that could've gone either way and our played really responded to the challenge," Belitz said. "We're super proud of the effort they brought in this match after taking the time between matches to reset and put the frustration of the last couple matches behind us. We showed great togetherness and toughness in this match."

The Lady Vikes improved to 18-6 and extended their winning streak to five. They earned a bye into the semifinals of the Central Conference Tournament, which will conclude Saturday at Lakeview.

They'll face the winner of Grand Island Northwest-Seward in the semifinals at noon. Adams Central is the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of Aurora-York in the other semifinal. The championship match takes place at 3 p.m.

In the third meeting of the season, the Shamrocks bested Wahoo Neumann in straight sets 25-14, 25-14, 25-23. They avenged their two previous defeats to the Cavaliers.

Scotus improved to 14-14 and will travel to face Class D-1 No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia in the final match of the regular season on Tuesday. It defeated the Hawkettes in the Centennial Conference Tournament last week.

Columbus High suffered a road defeat at Norfolk in four sets Thursday losing 11-25, 19-25, 25-23, 14-25.

The Discoverers dropped to 17-11 on the season and they'll return home for a rematch with Lincoln High Monday in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Columbus defeated the Links in four sets on Tuesday.