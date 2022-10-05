Lady Vikes show mettle in five-set win at St. Paul

ST. PAUL - Lakeview volleyball entered Tuesday's road contest at Saint Paul looking to prove they can defeat a ranked opponent when the match is close.

All six of its defeats this season had been to ranked teams, including two on Saturday when they lost all four sets by less than five points.

The Lady Vikes came out firing, claiming the first set 25-21. After St. Paul narrowly took the first set 25-23, Lakeview ended set three on a 9-2 run to claim the set 25-22.

Sporting a 2-1 lead in the match, the Lady Vikes were on the brink of closing out the Wildcats in four sets leading 18-11. Saint Paul stormed back thanks to a 10-0 run to claim the set 25-23 and force a decisive set.

Lakeview took a 4-1 lead early in set five and led 10-6 when St. Paul scored four unanswered points to tie it 10-10. The match was at 12-12. 13-13 and 15-15 before the Lady Vikes shut the door 17-15 on a kill from Elly Luchsinger and a hit sent wide by the Wildcats.

"This is just absolutely crazy for us. We've been really close in a lot of our matches. The Columbus Classic on Saturday, we scored 20 in every set we played in and still came out 1-2," Luchsinger said. "For us, I think (tonight) is a really big statement. We wanted to prove to ourselves that we can win these big matches and this is as big of a match as it gets. I've never beaten St. Paul in my high school career, so this means a lot to me."

Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said after Saturday's Columbus Classic that for Lakeview to get over the hump against quality opponents, it was going to take urgency with every touch and every hit. He said the team accomplished that Tuesday.

"I don't know if I can think of a better example where a team really bought in with what we were asking them to do. You saw those two things, a sense of urgency," Belitz said. "You see it in the pace on defense, but then the other piece of that was the intentionality. What are we trying to do with every point, every touch etc. I think this was certainly our best match in that way too."

The message in the Lakeview huddle following the fourth set, Belitz said, was they expected a great match with St. Paul and that they've been in that position before.

Belitz said the Lady Vikes taking a 4-1 lead to start the fifth was crucial.

"That's what stops it from getting away from you because if we would've started 1-4, it would've been really hard after that fourth set. Could not be prouder of the grit they showed because that's a tough place," he said. "When you think you may have it in the fourth, that's a tough place to be. Showed some senior leadership. We showed some togetherness and just some mental toughness."

Kiara Kula was dominant on the outside for the Lady Vikes, recording a career-high 17 kills. Belitz said it was the best match of her career.

"They just did not have an answer for her. It's that intentionality. If something's working, why would we change that? That's exactly what she did," Belitz said. "She kept hitting it where she was supposed to hit it and hitting it hard and hitting it effectively. They didn't have an answer for that. If we have to play them again, they probably will, but (tonight) they didn't."

Kula said it felt great to produce given that she's nursing a shoulder injury.

"I have a feeling that now I know I did amazing," Kula said. "This is definitely the best game I've had so far this season."

As the volleyball's regular season comes down the home stretch, Luchsinger spoke to the importance of winning Tuesday's match.

Lakeview improved to 14-6. Its next match is Thursday against Crete. It'll be the second-to-last match before the Lady Vikes compete in the Central Conference Tournament.

Belitz said the win was huge for the direction the team wants to go in entering the final couple weeks of the regular season.

"We didn't have the day Saturday we wanted. There's no mystery about that, but we were close in every match. Now here we are again. We're close against a good opponent, so getting it done once completely changes the confidence level," Belitz said. "We stack October on purpose and so this was really big for us to start the month in the right way. We will be a different team tomorrow at practice. It'll be a different team going forward because we learn that about ourselves."