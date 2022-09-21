Lady Vikes split triangular at Norfolk Catholic

Lakeview volleyball faced its fifth ranked opponent of the season Tuesday in its game against Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic. In the first match of the triangular, the Knights defeated Lakeview 25-13 and 26-24. The defeat ended the Lady Vikes' five-game winning streak.

They bounced back in the second match of Tuesday's triangular defeating Wayne in straight sets 25-17 and 25-11.

In the first match Tuesday, Lakeview totaled 20 kills and a .136 hitting percentage. Ava Tessendorf led the team with six kills and Josie Bentz tallied five. Elly Luchsinger recorded 16 assists.

Autumn Gibbs dug 14 balls and Luchsinger ended the match with eight digs. Bentz and Rallie Boyer finished with seven and six digs, respectively.

Norfolk Catholic posted 24 kills and a hit percentage of .216. It served six aces and recorded 35 digs in the victory.

Eleven Lady Vikes spiked a kill against Wayne. They finished with 27 kills and just five attack errors. Bentz posted eight kills to lead the team. Boyer ended with four kills and Tessendorf and Taylor Helms tallied three each. Luchsinger assisted 14 kills and Grace Dawson set up six kills.

Lakeview totaled 33 digs and limited Wayne to just a dozen kills. Gibbs posted the most with eight digs. Boyer dug seven shots and Bentz ended with six.

The Lady Vikes' record is 9-3. They'll compete in Saturday's Aurora Invite. the team will open the tournament against Lincoln Christian and then face either Class B No. 8 Sidney or Crete.

The other side of the bracket features Aurora, No. 4 Kearney Catholic, Class B No. 4 Waverly and B No. 6 Bennington.