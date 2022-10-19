Lady Vikes split triangular, Discoverers fall to Pius in HAC quarterfinals

Lakeview played its final road matches of the regular season Tuesday at the Wahoo Neumann triangular. The ninth-ranked Lady Vikes fell to the Cavaliers in three sets. They bounced back in the final match of the day sweeping Omaha Concordia.

Wahoo Neumann avenged its Sept. 3 defeat against Lakeview with a 25-21, 15-25, 25-16 victory. Lakeview totaled 40 kills on a .239 hit percentage and 65 digs.

Ava Tessendorf led the Lady Vikes with 13 kills and 12 digs. Josie Bentz finished the match with 11 kills and 12 digs. Taylor Helms produced nine kills, seven digs and two service aces. Elly Luchsinger assisted 37 kills.

Autumn Gibbs and Rallie Boyer joined Bentz and Tessendorf with double-figure digs. Gibbs posted a team-high 15 digs and Boyer ended the match with 10.

Lakeview tallied 13 kills in the first and third sets. In the second set, the Lady Vikes spiked 14 kills committing just two attack errors. Of the 14 Lakeview attack errors, half came in the final set.

The Lady Vikes bounced back with a 25-23 and 25-16 win over Omaha Concordia behind a strong defensive performance.

Gibbs produced 13 of Lakeview’s 29 digs. Bentz and Boyer contributed with five and four digs, respectively.

Bentz led the Lady Vikes attack with six kills. Tessendorf and Tori Osten spiked four kills each. Luchsinger tallied 16 assists in the victory.

Lakeview recorded its fifth straight 20-win season on Tuesday. It enters Thursday’s regular season finale against No. 1 North Bend with a 20-8 record.

In Lincoln, Columbus High faced No. 6 Lincoln Pius X in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. The Discoverers lost in four sets 14-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-25 as the Thunderbolts recorded 60 kills on a .411 hit percentage.

Columbus fell to 18-12 on the season and faced Grand Island in a consolation match Wednesday in Norfolk.