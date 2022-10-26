Lady Vikes stave off six match points to claim subdistrict title

Lakeview volleyball had its backs against the wall in Tuesday's Class C1-7 subdistrict final against Aurora. The Lady Vikes won the first set, but dropped sets two and three to trail the match 2-1.

In the fourth set, the Huskies played for the match point leading 24-19. A ball handling error by Aurora put the ball in freshman Rallie Boyer's hands as she looked to serve Lakeview back into the match.

Boyer's serving spearheaded a 7-0 run, pushing the match to a fifth set. The roles were flipped in the decisive set as Lakeview had three match points leading 14-11. Aurora surged with four straight points to turn the tide in its favor.

The Huskies served the ball into the net with match point in their hands. Ava Tessendorf spiked back-to-back kills to seal a dramatic 25-19, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 17-15 win.

"We knew coming into it it was going to be a tough game. We've beaten them twice and they were going to come hard for us," Lakeview senior Josie Bentz said. "I'm just so proud of everyone because we just are so mentally tough. We get down, but we can come right back."

Tuesday marked Lakeview's fifth five-set match of the season. Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz attributed the composure displayed from the team to the culture they've built.

"Whatever the skill is, you got to practice it. We practiced that skill of being able to win a five-set match, so I'm sure that helped some (tonight). They got to believe," Belitz said. "When you're down 21-24, you got to believe there's a chance or you're not going to get that done. In the fifth set, 15-17 ... you got to have a team that trusts each other and believes this is possible and I hope we're getting there."

Bentz said playing Saint Paul and North Bend, two top-10 teams, to five sets increased the confidence level that they can make the necessary plays to win.

"I think we just didn't give up on each other," Tessendorf said. "We all fought together as a team and really we're just a team together and not individuals."

The Lady Vike seniors came through in their final home match. Tessendorf spiked a team-high 13 kills. Bentz posted 12 kills and 16 digs. Tori Osten finished with six kills and one block. Elly Luchsinger and Autumn Gibbs produced 37 assists and 36 digs, respectively.

"The senior class absolutely played well and not just played well, but of course has always led well also," Belitz said. "They've been tremendous leaders throughout the course of the season. Just figuring out how to be leaders on the court as well, so that maturity absolutely matters."

Boyer served the ball 24 times without committing an error. The freshman said she was focused behind the serve line in the fourth set.

"The emotion of coming in and just having to serve 21-24. It's just so exciting to be able to do that as a freshman," Boyer said. "It's so much pressure, but I love these seniors, so it feels like it was the best thing I could've done for them. It felt great."

Boyer described what it felt like to come through for the seniors in their final home match.

"It's really exciting and it means a lot because these seniors, I'm so glad they are the seniors," she said. "I'm so happy I can do it for them. They mean so much to me and they've been such good leaders this year."

Belitz said it's tough for any player, let alone a freshman, to be the player behind the service line with the match on the line. Boyer served the most aces this season with 42. In 389 attempts, she's recorded just 25 errors.

"Those weren't just in. We told everybody whatever we're going to do here, we're going to play to win and not play not to lose and she (Boyer) served to win," Belitz said. "(She) took them out of system pretty consistently, which we had to do. Those last couple in the fourth set forced them, with our serve, where they had to go high outside and we were finally able to have a block set. Rallie went back and did her job. It's that simple."

Lakeview advanced to its third straight district final, which will take place Saturday.

The NSAA, as of this writing, hasn't officially released the district final pairings, but the Lady Vikes ranked ninth in the C-1 wildcard points standings entering Wednesday's matches, meaning they will likely travel to face No. 8 Douglas County West. The Falcons won their subdistrict and posted a 28-3 record.

The Lady Vikes hope the momentum and confidence gained from the five-setter carries over into Saturday's district final as it aims for its third-straight trip to Lincoln.

"What a great time for that. If we don't go out of this one and into the district final with some belief, I don't know what more we can do to get there. It's the right timing for us to then go play Saturday," Belitz said. "Having to play somebody three times is already hard in it of itself and then you throw on top of that the way Aurora is playing, I wouldn't have guaranteed anybody the outcome of this match coming in, so to do that against an opponent that pushed us the way they did is a big deal going into a district final."