Lady Vikes sweep at York, Shamrocks bounce back vs. Wayne

The Lakeview Lady Vikes earned a win during straight sets 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 Tuesday at York. They recorded 36 kills and dug 59 shots, handing the Dukes their first loss of the season.

"We knew coming in it was going to be a good test. It certainly ended up being that way. The second set was the one that we really played I felt like played up to our potential," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said. "Played very clean, just really good defense both in terms of effort and system. As you would expect, York is a nice team and they bounced back, played better in the third. We maybe let off the gas 10%, so we had to come from behind to win the third set."

Josie Bentz and Ava Tessendorf led the Lakeview attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Elly Luchsinger assisted 28 points.

Taylor Helms led the Lady Vikes serving three aces. Bentz and Rallie Boyer served a pair of aces each.

Defensively, libero Autumn Gibbs dug a team-high 13 shots. Bentz and Boyer finished with 10 digs apiece and Tessendorf and Luchsinger tallied eight digs.

Belitz said he felt the team executed the game plan on offense and defense.

"You got to take advantage of where maybe you have something to exploit and did that way better (tonight) than they have in some times," Belitz said. "When we needed her to, Josie Bentz just kind of took over the match late. We were fortunate she was in a position to do that and she embraced the moment and got the job done."

The Lady Vikes totaled seven attack errors in the first set and the only seven in the final two sets combined. In the third set, Lakeview recorded a dozen kills to just one error coming back from a 21-17 deficit late in the third. Bentz posted four kills and one stuffed block to close out the match.

Belitz said the players are doing what they're expected to do so far.

"Those expectations are high," he said. "They did what we expected them to do. If we got all six people doing what we expected them to do, we got a chance to be successful."

As teams continue to game plan to try to neutralize Bentz, Belitz said it'll be essential to get more production from the players around her.

"We do need other people to step forward. Eventually, Josie (Bentz) is going to be at the top of everyone's scouting report. She knows that," Belitz said. "She's embraced that, but still. We aren't going to be successful if we only have one hitter. We do need to balance out the production a little bit."

The Lady Vikes improved to 4-2 on the season as they're now 2-1 against Class B competition. They'll be back in action Saturday at the Boone Central Invite.

Lakeview will open play at 10:15 a.m. against Central City. It'll then face either Class C-2 No. 10 Crofton or Tekamah-Herman in the second match of the day. The other side of the bracket features Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig, Ord, Stanton and Boone Central.

Scotus defeats Wayne 25-16, 25-12, 25-20: The Shamrocks bounced back with a convincing win over Wayne.

Maysa Kuhl and Meah Sackett set up a variety of Scotus Central Catholic attackers with 35 and 27 assists, respectively. Seven different Shamrocks recorded multiple kills with Joanna Rusher leading the way with eight. Hailey Steffensmeier and Kuhl posted six kills each.

Sackett recorded four kills, Ashlee Leffers finished with three and Kensey Micek and Larkyn Mahoney ended with two.

Ashley Hoffman and Faith Weber served three aces each with Kuhl tallying two. Weber and Hoffman were the two dig leaders with 20 and 12, respectively. Libbie Brezenski produced eight digs.

"Overall, a solid performance. Wayne is a young team that is in the process of rebuilding so with our serves being tough and on target, they had difficulty running their offense which set up frequent free ball opportunities for us," Scotus head coach Janet Tooley said. "The girls did a nice job of mixing our serve zones as well as our offensive attack."

Scotus improved to 6-3 and will compete in the two-day Malcolm Booster Tournament beginning on Thursday. It'll face Fort Calhoun at 5 p.m. and Milford at 7 p.m.