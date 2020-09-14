Lady Vikes take Boone Central crown

Lakeview def. Crofton 25-13, 25-15: There was no slow start to overcome in the middle match. Lakeivew allowed just five kills from Crofton while creating 28 of its own - 11 by Rowe. She hit .417 on 24 swings while the team hit .297.

Janssen and Josie Bentz each had a solo block as Lakeview generated four blocks total. Janssen also had 10 digs and 21 assists.

Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig 25-16, 25-20: The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set and maintained a grip on the first set start to finish. Belitz spoke with his team in between sets and encouraged the girls to stay focused since a 5-0 lead was not likely to happen again.

It didn't, but he was pleased with the group's even keel.

"It was two, three points the entire set. Every time we had to have a sideout, somebody delivered us one; that was pretty encouraging," Belitz said. "I thought that was a mental toughness test for us. It was good to see us pass that."

Lakeview led 9-7, 12-10, 19-17 and 22-20 before scoring three straight.