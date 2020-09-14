Lady Vikes take Boone Central crown

Lakeview volleyball lived up to its status as the heavy favorite at Saturday's Boone Central Invite, sweeping though three matches and only allowing 20 or more points in one set.
The Lady Vikes took down Central City, Crofton and Oakland Craig while holding all three opponents to less than .100 hitting and holding two of the three to a negative attack percentage.
Junior Lilly Rowe combined for 29 kills, 29 digs and five aces while Maddi Vogt had 12 kills and 12 digs, Mallori Kucera totaled 15 kills, setter Reese Janssen had 57 assists and libero Jordie Neckl had 18 digs.
Lakeview improved to 8-1 with the wins and remained at No. 6 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star prep ratings. The Lady Vikes face a rematch with the Bison on Thursay at home.
"We kind of had a conversation about it being a different kind of pressure than we felt playing York. Generally, we handled that pretty well," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Other than a slow start against Central City, we handled it well. No one looked nervous or tight because of those expectations."
Lakeview def. Central City 25-12, 25-12: Lakeview fell behind 7-2 in the first set then found its stride and began to roll. The Lady Vikes won 17 of the next 19 points and took control.
Lakeview built on an early led in set two and was never seriously challenged. Rowe had seven kills and hit .538 while the Lady Vikes held the Bison to negative -.065. Lakeview only committed five hitting errors and served up five aces.
Lakeview def. Crofton 25-13, 25-15: There was no slow start to overcome in the middle match. Lakeivew allowed just five kills from Crofton while creating 28 of its own - 11 by Rowe. She hit .417 on 24 swings while the team hit .297.
Janssen and Josie Bentz each had a solo block as Lakeview generated four blocks total. Janssen also had 10 digs and 21 assists.
Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig 25-16, 25-20: The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set and maintained a grip on the first set start to finish. Belitz spoke with his team in between sets and encouraged the girls to stay focused since a 5-0 lead was not likely to happen again.
It didn't, but he was pleased with the group's even keel.
"It was two, three points the entire set. Every time we had to have a sideout, somebody delivered us one; that was pretty encouraging," Belitz said. "I thought that was a mental toughness test for us. It was good to see us pass that."
Lakeview led 9-7, 12-10, 19-17 and 22-20 before scoring three straight.
"I think what I really like out of today was we saw really good production out of our middles," Belitz said. "Our right-side attack and our outsides did fine, but they did not lead us statistically like they did in York. That's pretty encouraging when you have that kind of balance and you have different people step forward when they're needed and based on what the defense is doing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
