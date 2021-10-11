Lady Vikes take out frustration on Crete

There wasn't a whole lot to say after a home loss to Saint Paul on Oct. 5. Lakeview volleyball knew it had let an opportunity slip away against a quality opponent thanks in large part to many of its own mistakes.

Determined not to see that happen again, Lakeview went on the road Thursday and took out some frustration on Crete. The Lady Vikes defeated the Cardinals 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 and were better in every significant statistical category.

The win stopped a mini two-game losing skid that included a defeat to Kearney Catholic Oct. 2 at home in the Columbus Classic final match. St. Paul has played in each of the past two state championship matches and each of the past three state tournaments.

Although the Wildcats came in unranked at 17-4, that kind of a resumé made the contest one of those measuring sticks along the way of a two-month season. But Lakeview struggled to answer the call. That wasn't the case 48 hours later when the Lady Vikes took a bad attitude to Crete and executed closer to their own high expectations.

"We came to practice Wednesday and the girls had a good conversation. Them came out and practiced hard, showed good energy and resiliency and we saw that on the court at Crete," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Credit to them for bouncing back and playing in a manner that builds back some confidence and gets us headed in the right direction headed into October."

Granted, Crete at 7-17 isn't quite the caliber of St. Paul or Kearney Catholic. But Lakeview can only control its side of the net and perform to the best of its ability. That was part of the attitude on Thursday that saw the Lady Vikes hit 175 points higher, commit 10 less attacking errors and serve up nine more aces.

Lakeview hit just .111 against St. Paul with 19 balls in the net or out of bounds. Thursday the figure was .286 with just nine swing errors and 29 kills. At the serving line, there was only one less error but 11 aces overall. The Lady Vikes also had seven fewer digs, but with that many aces and that tough of serving, Crete was often out of system and unable to make a swing.

Seven different members of the roster had a kill led by eight from Lilly Rowe and a .615 attack percentage on 13 swings. Elly Luchsinger served up 14 assists, Autumn Gibbs had seven, Maddi Vogt put together four aces and Jordie Nekl had 13 digs.

The win improved Lakeview to 19-3 and set up a match at home Tuesday against 12-12 Class C-2 team Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast then the Central Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.

"Tuesday night was a team effort and Thursday night was a team effort, in different ways," Belitz said. "Serving, passing, block, set, attack, it was literally every phase of the game that didn't go the way we needed to on Tuesday that we got turned around Thursday."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

