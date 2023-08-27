Lakeview volleyball enters the 2023 season with some uncertainty as they return just three varsity players from last year’s district runner-up squad that went 22-10.

The young Lady Vikes are hungry to make their mark with the intention of surprising people this fall.

“It’s super exciting. I just think what we have to offer this year is going to be surprising for some teams,” Lakeview senior Taylor Helms said. “I’m just really excited for the growth we’ve already made in just a couple of months.”

Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said this summer was the biggest growth he’s seen from any team, from their individual skills camp to competition team camps at the University of Northern Colorado and Top 10 in Kearney.

“I thought we progressed a long way from where we started in the summer. I think back to some of the matches we played in Colorado and in Kearney at Top 10. I’m thrilled with the potential we saw,” Belitz said. “We just haven’t seen it all the time yet and we know that’s what it’s going to take with our schedule, in our class and in our conference. You better play good night-in and night-out or it’s going to be a long season.”

Seniors Kiara Kula and Taylor Helms return as Lakeview’s top two attackers. Kula placed third with 171 kills last season, the third most on the team.

Belitz said Kula transitioning to a six-rotation player this season will be one of the keys to success. He said she’s really improved as a passer and a digger.

“I think from last year to this year are counting on us to lead in everything. Big role to fill,” Kula said.

Helms started on the right side and finished with the fourth-most kills on the team with 159 to go with 201 digs, 40 blocks and 20 service aces.

“I’m ready to take on any challenge,” Helms said. “Last year I filled a varsity role. I think this year I definitely think both me and Kiara (Kula) will be like the person to go to when we need a big point.”

Rallie Boyer will be making the opposite adjustment to Kula, playing on the front row this year. As a freshman, Boyer finished the season as Lakeview’s top server with 45 aces along with 201 digs.

“She’s (Bayer) to be a weapon and she’s got every shot there is, so we have no concern that there’s something she can’t do. It’s using all the shots at the right time offensively for her to be effective. She can hit it hard, she can tip, she can roll, she can place it,” Belitz said. “Whatever she needs to do, she got to do it at the right time to be an effective hitter. That can’t create any drop off back row. She’s obviously our primary passer. She’s going to have to perform from the service line.”

The Lady Vikes are looking to incorporate a new middle, setter and libero this season. There’s an open competition in the middle between juniors Kenna Reese and Alena Hruska and sophomores Katie Rowe and Erinn Briggs.

Other players who will play a key role this season is junior Emily Brandt and sophomore Laura Bargen at outside hitter.

“We’re not where we’ve been depth-wise,” Belitz said. “We got to keep everybody healthy and keep them playing this year, but still we are seeing some depth come along.”

Sophomore Grace Dawson steps in as the new setter, replacing graduate Elly Luchsinger who finished with 893 assists. Dawson played just eight sets as a freshman tallying 14 assists.

Lakeview freshman Kenzie Greisen will don the libero jersey this season.

“They’ve really earned it. For Grace (Dawson), the thing that’s really stood out was the leap she took of running an offense and being strategic and thinking about who I’m setting with and all that stuff,” Belitz said. “Kenzie (Greisen) has not looked like a freshman all summer long. She looks really comfortable for being a freshman in that key role at libero. Her ability to read is truly a gift. She was born with that, so putting that to work now that’s the key. I don’t see anything that makes me concerned that she’s going to be able to do that.”

Belitz said it’s important for the first-time varsity players to not feel everything is on them.

“You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t belong here. The whole coaching staff is very confident is that no one is in a position that they don’t belong in here in terms of having that jersey or playing whatever role they may be playing,” Belitz said. “We have full confidence in our ability to step out there and play well, whether we’ve been there before or not. There’s no one on that team that we aren’t feeling really good about right now.”

Kula said the cohesiveness of the group has been strong. She said they hope it will translate onto the floor.

“The connections grow every single day. We’re all friends. You would never know,” Kula said. “There’s no groups or anything and that’s kind of what we wanted. One big family and I think we’re doing a good job of that.”

The Lady Vikes open the season Tuesday against Schuyler. Despite the squad’s youth and inexperience, Lakeview’s standard remains unchanged as they chase their fourth straight district final appearance.

“Our first couple games people aren’t going to see us coming because we don’t have a lot of returning varsity coming,” Helms said. “Once we get going, I think everybody is going to be able to step it up so when the teams can scout us, we’ll be a lot better than they think.”