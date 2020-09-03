Lady Vikes Volleyball 2020: Taking nothing for granted

Offensively, it would be a safe assumption that, guided by Janssen, that part of the game will come together quickly. Rowe, Vogt and Kucrea all had over 200 kills. Korte had 142.

"It is so fun. It’s so fun in practice because we have so many great hitters," Rowe said. "I’m excited to watch them play, and I’m excited to play."

Janssen will be tasked with trying to satisfy her weapons as much as possible, but it's unlikely every hitter will get the number of swings she deserves. Learning how best to capitalize on fewer chances will make the attack that much more potent.

“They’ve been great," Belitz said. "They understand that’s going to make them more efficient because there’s no way you’re going to be able to key on anybody in this offense."

Janssen, Vogt and Rowe were tops on the team in aces, and there is a sophomore that also has a wicked serve that will likely work her way into the rotation situationally.

The most obvious question is on defense and serve receive.

Lakeview is replacing another libero with more than 400 digs from the year before, but the program has done that before five times in the past eight years.