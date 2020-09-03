Lady Vikes Volleyball 2020: Taking nothing for granted

There's no doubt about the potential Lakeview volleyball brings to the 2020 season.
The Lady Vikes graduated a middle hitter and a libero from last year's squad but the top four attackers, top four servers, top five in blocks and the starting setter are back.
Lakeview is replacing a libero for the third year in a row, but the program has had a keen ability to develop that position and plug in new players when one graduates. Plus, the addition of a libero transferring schools after the family moved provided an immediate option.
In the 23 years K.C. Belitz has been on the Lady Vikes' sidelines, he's never had such quality depth.
However, as loaded as Lakeview may be, so too is Class C-1. The trip through the regular season may be the most rugged the division has ever seen.
Lakeview hasn't been to the state tournament since the back-to-back runner-up teams in 1980 and 1981. That was a goal last year for a team that came together quickly. Now, it's an expectation.
Yet, for a group that features one of the most diverse lineups top to bottom, it seems the question is how and when will that diversity come together as one unit?
Having so many players that can contribute in so many ways is, of course, a blessing. It's also a potential curse in terms of tinkering with the lineup and second-guessing personnel decisions.
There's no doubt Belitz would rather have an overabundance of talent rather than the alternative. But that also comes with the added pressure to win now and figure out how to put players in the best position to do so every time out.
Thus, though the Lady Vikes ended last year as one of the favorites to play in Lincoln in 2020, even this talented bunch can take nothing for granted.
"(State) has got to be the goal, the expectation, in how we play and how we prepared. It has to set the standard for us," Belitz said. "If there’s ever been a group, it’s this one. Think about the maturity we have here, six seniors, eight returning letter winners; that’s a lot of maturity. So, if this team can’t handle it, no group ever will. I think it’s a group that embraces those expectations."
Lakeview went 22-11 in 2019, started the season 15-2 but then went 6-8 following a road win at Scotus. That finish squandered a favorable wildcard position. With second-ranked Saint Paul in the subdistrict round, the last 14 matches forced Lakeview to win out in order to qualify for the district final.
The Lady Vikes failed in that regard, falling in straight sets to the Wildcats who went on to finish as state runner-up.
It seemed to be a premature end to quite the story. Sophomore such as Lilly Rowe, Mallori Kucera, Maddi Vogt, Katee Korte and Saylor Eberhart took a pretty good team, with holdovers Abby Behlen, Becca Valdez and Reese Janssen, and pushed the program ahead faster than expected.
Youth began to show late in the year in crucial losses when Lakeview gave away leads. But the Lady Vikes appeared to have all the ingredients of making a trip to Lincoln.
The loss to Saint Paul was a crushing defeat that saw nearly every member of the roster leave the locker room in tears.
The good news is that nearly all of that group is back. The bad news, in addition to a tough class, is that it's had fewer opportunities to come back together in the offseason.
Lakeview normally travels to a team camp at Northern Colorado and plays at the Kearney Top 10 Camp. That gives the Lady Vikes about 30 matches together.
And while all the talent is a benefit, it's also a challenge in discovering who fits where in what situation. Summer would have provided many of those answers.
Understanding all those circumstances, Lakeview is trying to stay in the moment while also having a sense of urgency.
“We’ve got to find a balance between being patient with ourselves and not having time to be patient," Belitz said. "In C-1 this year, given that it may be the deepest C-1 class ever, we don’t have time to wait until two-thirds through the season to start playing good ball… We’re going to have to find some forgiveness for ourselves, but we’ve also got to push ourselves to get better quicker than normal."
Offensively, it would be a safe assumption that, guided by Janssen, that part of the game will come together quickly. Rowe, Vogt and Kucrea all had over 200 kills. Korte had 142.
"It is so fun. It’s so fun in practice because we have so many great hitters," Rowe said. "I’m excited to watch them play, and I’m excited to play."
Janssen will be tasked with trying to satisfy her weapons as much as possible, but it's unlikely every hitter will get the number of swings she deserves. Learning how best to capitalize on fewer chances will make the attack that much more potent.
“They’ve been great," Belitz said. "They understand that’s going to make them more efficient because there’s no way you’re going to be able to key on anybody in this offense."
Janssen, Vogt and Rowe were tops on the team in aces, and there is a sophomore that also has a wicked serve that will likely work her way into the rotation situationally.
The most obvious question is on defense and serve receive.
Lakeview is replacing another libero with more than 400 digs from the year before, but the program has done that before five times in the past eight years.
Initially, when Jordie Neckl, a libero at Shelby-Rising City, moved to town the Lady Vikes were set up for her and Saylor Eberhart to sort out the libero/defensive specialist duties. But a knee condition will keep Eberhart out for the season. Belitz doesn't like to think what he'd do without the addition of Neckl, but he also has three or four others that can play all six spots, and he's confident Neckl will ease into the role while others compete to play alongside.
“It’s the unavoidable dynamic of playing with different people than you were playing next to last year," Belitz said. "It will take time. There’s no replacement for time together."
Lakeview opened the season Tuesday night at Schuyler then hosts Class B No. 8 Seward on Thursday then begins Saturday's Scotus Invite with D-1 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic. The tournament also includes No. 9 Wahoo Neumann and C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic.
The schedule has potential matchups with Class B No. 2 Waverly, C-1 No. 10 Sidney, Class B No. 9 Hastings, Norfolk Catholic again, Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest and Seward again in tournament play. Single match challenges include No. 1 Saint Paul and Neumann.
"Our expectation is pretty high this year, and we’re excited because we know we can go (to state)," Janssen said. "We just want to prove to everyone we can."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
