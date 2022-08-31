Lady Vikes volleyball open season on right foot, sweeping Schuyler

SCHUYLER - The young Lakeview Lady Vikes volleyball team took the floor for the first time this season Tuesday at Schuyler. After cruising to a first-set win of 25-6, No. 7 Lakeview experienced adversity staving off two Schuyler comebacks in set two to win 25-23. It won the final set 25-9 to seal the victory.

"I think we were good, not great. Kind of what you expect for a first match. There's going to be some ups and downs. We knew coming into this year there was going to be some of that," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "Got a lot of people in new roles and putting on a varsity jersey for the first time in some case, so you expect some growing pains. We've talked an awful lot about the process that we're going to trust to get us where we want to get by November and this was just step one in that process."

The Lady Vikes sported a dominant service game, recording 19 aces on the night. Ava Tessendorf served eight aces, seven coming in the first set alone. Senior Autumn Gibbs posted four aces and Elly Luchsinger recorded three.

Josie Bentz led the Lady Vikes attackers with 10 kills on 17 attempts. Chevelle Thomson ended the night with five and Tessendorf recorded four.

Gibbs dug a dozen shots as Lakeview finished the game with 31. Luchsinger tallied 19 of the team's 28 assists.

"It's a relief (to win) because I know a lot of us were really nervous coming in because we're a pretty new team, so it's good to get that under our belt so we can get that confidence going into Seward," Bentz said.

In the first set, Lakeview served 10 aces. Schuyler recorded a kill to cut the deficit to 11-5, but the Lady Vikes ended the set on a 14-1 run. During that run, Tessendorf served seven aces with one kill. Kiara Kula and Luchsinger recorded one kill each as Schuyler committed four errors.

Lakeview controlled the early stages of the second set led by as many as eight points, 16-8. Schuyler fought its way back into the set with a 7-0 run thanks to five aces from Natalie Yrkoski and a kill from Aylin Portillo.

The Lady Vikes pushed the lead back to five points 21-16 on three kills by Bentz, but Schuyler answered again on five Lakeview hitting errors. After a Schuyler receiving error and a Lakeview service error, the Lady Vikes closed out the first set 25-23 on a kill by Bentz.

"We just were not moving our feet. You got to see it off the server's hands and get your feet there before the ball and we just didn't do that for five straight points," Belitz said. "We didn't get the ball across the net. That just can't be acceptable. We're better passers than that. We saw that the rest of the night. That run of five is something we got to learn from and never allow to happen again."

Bentz said the experience of the last two years allowed her to be calming presence for the team.

"Going to state, that really racks your nerves so now stuff like this doesn't seem that bad because I've gained that confidence and know I can do it and not have to worry about it," Bentz said.

Lakeview got back to its system in the third set and cruised to a 25-9 win to clinch the match victory. Two of its three seniors, Gibbs and Bentz, closed the game out as Bentz spiked six kills in set three and Bentz served three aces.

Belitz said the first and third sets Lakeview stayed in system and played error-free volleyball.

"That's the game of volleyball. You got to limit your errors. Obviously, in the second set we didn't do that as well," Belitz said. "We played reasonably clean in the first and third, so our hitters were getting some pretty open looks because our passers and diggers were doing what they were supposed to do."

With a young group, Belitz said they're approaching the start of the season differently. However, he said they're not lowering their expectations.

"You absolutely expect to see some things that we didn't have to see for the last two years. I think if you look at what happened in the second set, after that run of five points, that's exactly what you fear you might see from a team that hasn't been in that situation before on a varsity court. We got tight," he said. "One error becomes two becomes five and that's precisely what happened in the second set. That is what you kind of expect you're going to see some of until we get used to being in that situation and know we can just go perform that same kill just like we did in the first set and it's going to be the same result."

Bentz said she was proud with how the new varsity players performed.

"I thought they did a really good job. I can remember coming in for my first time and I was so nervous," she said. "I think they did just a really good job of taking that on and really accepting it because they did such a good job."

Lakeview will face another Central Conference opponent on Thursday, hosting Class B No. 6 Seward.