Lady Vikes win first tournament of season at Boone Central

Lakeview volleyball won its first tournament of the season defeating Central City, Class C-2 No. 10 Crofton and Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland Craig Saturday to win the Boone Central Invite.

The seventh-ranked Lady Vikes totaled 91 kills over the three matches as they received a balance production from its attackers. Josie Bentz spiked the most kills with 23. Taylor Helms recorded 17 kills over three matches. Kiara Kula and Ava Tessendorf ended the tournament with 16 and 15 kills, respectively.

Elly Luchsinger set up 65 kills over three matches for Lakeview. Autumn Gibbs dug 35 shots with Rallie Boyer contributing with 15.

Lakeview improved to 7-2 and it'll return home to host Battle Creek on Thursday.

Lakeview def. Central City 25-12 25-14: The Vikings limited Central City to just six kills in their first round win. Lakeview ended with 31 kills and received 61 serves committing just two errors.

Bentz recorded eight kills and served four aces. Lakeview had six players record at least three kills in Kula (six), Helms (five), Tessendorf (four) and three from Luchsinger and Tori Osten.

Gibbs dug nine shots and Boyer ended the match with eight. Luchsinger, Bentz and Grace Dawson posted three digs each.

Lakeview def. Crofton 25-10 25-16: Lakeview finished with nearly double the amount as kills (25) as the Warriors (13).

Bentz and Helms led the attack with six kills each. Kula recorded four kills and Tessendorf finished with three. Luchsinger assisted 20 kills and recorded two kills herself.

Gibbs dug 14 shots to lead the defense. Luchsinger, Bentz, and Boyer were tied for second on the team with four apiece. Lakeview also stuffed four shots.

Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig 25-14 14-25 25-19: In the final, the Lady Vikes defeated the reigning Class C-2 state champions in three sets.

Bentz led all attackers with nine kills to go with two aces. Tessendorf was second with eight kills as Helms and Kula posted six each. Luchsinger tallied 26 assists.

Lakeview finished with two more attack errors than the Knights, but Oakland-Craig ended the match with 10 service errors and six receiving errors.

Gibbs finished with 12 digs and four assists. Luchsinger tallied 26 assists and four digs. Tessendorf was second on the Lady Vikes with eight digs.