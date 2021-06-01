 Skip to main content
Lakeview volleyball camp on tap June 14
Lakeview State Volleyball

Lakeview players, coaches and managers pose for their final team photo of the year with the third-place trophy on Nov. 7 in Lincoln.

 Nate Tenopir

The 2021 Lakeview Volleyball Skills Camp is set for June 14-18 at Lakeview High School. All girls entering grades 3 through 12 are invited to participate.

The camp will provide instruction for all players regardless of their skill level. Players are grouped together with similar campers in order to maximize the benefits for everyone involved.

This year's camp will focus on small groups for plenty of player-coach interaction in order to maximize learning.

Those on hand providing teaching and guidance include the Lady Vikes coaching staff, current and former players and current college athletes.

Entry information is available online at lakeviewvolleyball.com. Any questions can be directed to head coach K.C. Belitz at 402-270-9119 or kcbelitz@gmail.com.

