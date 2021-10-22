Lakeview beats North Bend in four during final regular season match

There's been a recent theme to Lakeview's last week of the regular season - competition.

How coaches and teams prefer to close the schedule and prepare for postseason play can have several different approaches. For the Lady Vikes, the focus has been on toughness. From here on out, they say, that's what matters most.

Lakeview ended the 2021 final week with a triangular that included Omaha Concordia and No. 2 Wahoo Neumann on Oct 19 then went on the road to face 20-9 North Bend on Thursday night.

Since dropping a four-set match to Class C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig on Sept. 21, the Tigers went 10-3 before meeting up with the Lady Vikes.

Battle-tested and ready, North Bend kept pace with Lakeview throughout and forced a fourth set with a win in the third. Overall, Lakeview had too much balance and closed out its 27th win of the season 25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19.

"It was close the whole night, with the exception of starting down 6-0 in the first set. Other than that it was pretty much back-and-forth the whole night," coach K.C. Belitz said. "It was competitive throughout."

Lakeview climbed out of the 6-0 hole and won a first set that included ties at 14-14, 16-16 and 17-17 before mini runs provided separation. Both the first and the third saw the Lady Vikes least efficient offensive performances of the night. They hit .171 in the first with eight attacking errors and .064 in the the third with seven.

Lakeview mostly led the second from the first point to the last behind an offense that put away kills at a .302 clip. In the third, the Lady Vikes had a 22-17 lead late when a missed serve brought North Bend's top two hitters back to the front row. A block, three kills and a hitting error gave the Tigers the lead. Lakeview answered back on a missed serve and a kill but North Bend's Lindsey Emanuel finished it on a kill and a block.

Lakeview jumped out to a 16-7 lead in the fourth and never led by fewer than the final gap of six points.

"They're a nice team and they've been playing pretty well lately," Belitz said. "We were not surprised it was one of those nights."

Maddi Vogt was tops in kills with 18 while Lilly Rowe had 12 and Josie Bentz nine to go with a .368 attack percentage. Junior setter Autumn Gibbs put together 33 assists and five kills on seven attempts (.714). Senior libero Jordie Nekl had four aces and 23 digs. Rowe matched her in the back row with 23 digs of her own.

Lakeview hosts the subdistrict tournament starting Monday, Oct. 25, at home against the winner of Boone Central and Madison. Scotus and David City are on the other side of the bracket. The title match is Tuesday, Oct. 26, back at Lakeview.

"We've been pretty intentional about upgrading our schedule for this last week of the season. Most year's, you're going to have a pretty good test in there. That's definitely my approach," Belitz said. "I don't want us sitting around in the gym getting stale. We've got to be moving at game seed and postseason pace."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

