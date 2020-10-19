Lakeview ends Northwest curse

Lakeview volleyball came up short of a Central Conference championship on Saturday in Crete. The Lady Vikes had their chances ruined by a loss to Aurora on Thursday at home.
But not all was lost on a Saturday. Lakeview went 3-0 and took third with wins included 25-10, 25-7 over Crete, 25-18, 25-14 against Class B No. 9 Lexington and 25-16, 30-32, 25-23 over Class B No. 10 Grand Island Northwest.
The win over Northwest is the first for the program in 30 years. The Lady Vikes and Vikings have met 20 times during that span - all 20 of which went to Northwest.
While it was a battle, coach K.C. Belitz said his group was ready for the challenge despite the knowledge it likely wouldn't be playing for a conference championship. He found out his team was prepared to bounce back just a few hours after the loss to Aurora.
Lakeview had its Friday practice scheduled at 6 a.m. Rather than show up weary and distracted, the Lady Vikes quickly put away their disappointment and got back to work.
"When you have a loss like that Thursday night and you've got a 6 a.m. practice the next morning, that can be pretty tough for all of us," Belitz said. "They really responded so well. We had a great practice, we had a great conversation with the varsity players and people said what needed to be said. We competed really well in practice in addition to executing well. It showed a lot of character. I was much more optimistic about how it would go Saturday morning."
Saturday morning began with a 3-16 Crete team that Lakeview had already dispatched easily earlier in the season. The Lady Vikes took a 3-0 sweep over the Cardinals by denying Crete past 10 points in two of the three sets.
In the rematch, the Lakeview D only allowed six Crete kills while having 19 on 34 swings offensively and hitting .412. Lilly Rowe led in that category with six and a .625 attack percentage. She also had two aces, libero Jordie Neckl had 10 digs and setter Reese Janssen put together 12 assists.
The second match offered a much stiffer challenge from a Lexington squad that is barely above .500 but with a long list of losses to quality teams and ranked opponents.
Regardless, Lakeview was still humming and overcame a group that has been strong in the back row.
"That was a step for us to have to up our pace a little bit to be successful. I felt really good about that outcome; that was one I was a little worried about," Belitz said. "That's a scrappy team that can hang around and, all of a sudden, you've got a problem."
The Vikings weren't a problem early. Lakeview piled up 17 kills on 42 swings with just two errors for a .357 hitting percentage. Putting balls down wasn't as easy in the second set. Lakeview led 25-24, 26-25, 28-27 and 29-28 but couldn't quite get over the hump. On the Lady Vikes' fourth match point, a Viking block tied it 29-29. Lakeview answered right back but Northwest came up with a kill off the block, a kill on a shot to the Lady Vikes' back row and a point on a missed setter dump by Janssen.
Northwest led the third up to 13-12 when Lakeview began to gradually pull away.
Katee Kortee led four Lady Vikes players who had double-digit kills with 17. Rowe had 12 and Maddi Vogt and Josie Benz both had 10. Nekl had 24 digs and Janssen had 49 assists.
Aurora won all six matches in the Central Tournament and took the conference championship in a 25-20, 25-20 win over York.
Lakeview sits at 22-5 and fifth in the current C-1 wildcard point standings. The Lady Vikes finished the final week of the regular season 1-2 a year ago including a three-set loss to North Bend after winning the first two sets over the Tigers.
Lakeview hosts Wahoo Neumann and Omaha Concordia on Tuesday then is back at home Thursday against North Bend.
"That North Bend match was one that stuck with people in a negative way," Belitz said. "That's what you want to see - keep getting better as the season goes along."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
