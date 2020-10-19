Lakeview ends Northwest curse

Lakeview volleyball came up short of a Central Conference championship on Saturday in Crete. The Lady Vikes had their chances ruined by a loss to Aurora on Thursday at home.

But not all was lost on a Saturday. Lakeview went 3-0 and took third with wins included 25-10, 25-7 over Crete, 25-18, 25-14 against Class B No. 9 Lexington and 25-16, 30-32, 25-23 over Class B No. 10 Grand Island Northwest.

The win over Northwest is the first for the program in 30 years. The Lady Vikes and Vikings have met 20 times during that span - all 20 of which went to Northwest.

While it was a battle, coach K.C. Belitz said his group was ready for the challenge despite the knowledge it likely wouldn't be playing for a conference championship. He found out his team was prepared to bounce back just a few hours after the loss to Aurora.

Lakeview had its Friday practice scheduled at 6 a.m. Rather than show up weary and distracted, the Lady Vikes quickly put away their disappointment and got back to work.