Lakeview humming along to 9-0 start

Lakeview volleyball captured a second straight tournament crown on Saturday when the Lady Vikes swept through the Boone Central tournament.
Three wins raised their record to 9-0 and left the program as one of just 11 in the state yet to take a loss. It's also the best start in school history in 40 years.
Lakeview did it Saturday with wins of 25-10, 25-7 over Central City, 25-21, 25-17 in a rematch against Stanton and 25-12, 25-23 over Oakland-Craig. The Lady Vikes have only lost one set so far this year and have rarely been challenged. That was the case again Saturday when, despite a comeback win over Oakland-Craig in the final set, Lakeview dictated most of the action start to finish.
Winning is expected and appreciated, but it's the manner in which Lakeview is winning to start the season that has coach K.C. Belitz encouraged for what's yet to come.
"Mallori really stepped forward for us late in (the Oakland-Craig) match, and that's been the best part of the nine matches: we're having a lot of different people lead us in lots of different ways," he said. "Attacking, we've had a different leader. It's been Katee and Maddi and Lilly and Mallori and Josie. I think we've had all five of them lead us in a different match."
Lakeview's only significant challenge of the day was an 18-11 deficit in the second set against Oakland-Craig. Service errors and Knight aces early in the set had Oakland-Craig thinking ahead to forcing a third set. Plays on defense soon brought Lakeview back around and Vogt took advantage at the serving line.
A timeout facing the seven-point deficit led to a Lakeview sideout in the next rally. Vogt then ran off seven in a row and put the Lady Vikes ahead. She didn't have any aces, but the momentum had clearly swung.
Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera both led with seven kills, Elly Luchsinger had 14 assists while Autumn Gibbs put up 11 and Jordie Nekl dug up 16 shots. Vogt had a team-high 12 kills and .500 hitting percentage in the win over Stanton. Gibbs added 15 assists and Luchsinger 10. Nekl led with 19 digs. Vogt also had a team-high six kills and .500 percentage against Central City. Luchsinger compiled 14 assists, Gibbs had eight and Nekl a team-best five digs.
Against York, Korte had 13 kills. In the Shamrock Invite, kill leaders included Vogt against Scotus, Korte against Wahoo Neumann and Vogt against Stanton. A road match at Seward included a team-high 10 kills by Bentz. Vogt had a match-high 15 in the season opener against Schuyler.
Thus, as Belitz mentioned, it's been an effort spread out consistently among the team's best weapons. That's had a dramatic effect on every opponent as seen by the final scores.
Granted, the Lady Vikes have played four teams with a losing record and one (Central City) that hasn't won a match, but they sit fourth in the current wildcard standings due to five wins over programs above .500. Lakeview has three Class B wins, a win over Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann and a sweep against rival Scotus. The Shamrocks are tied for the lead in C-1 with 10 victories.
"It's important to continue gaining momentum. These players have been around it enough that, they know whether we played well or not, regardless of what the score was or who the opponent was, they know if we played well," Belitz said. "They know enough to be able to evaluate their own performances. It's important that we're not only winning but playing well."
Lakeview will have perhaps its best test since Neumann when it travels to Battle Creek on Thursday. The Braves aren't rated but considered a contender for the top-10 by the Journal Star. Battle Creek is 5-2 with losses to Bennington and Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic. The Braves have one win over a winning program thus far - 2-0 against 5-4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
"That's going to be a really good match. They're a great addition to our schedule," Belitz said. "That's the first time we've played them in, maybe ever, at least a really long time. We're excited about that challenge. That's going to be a good test, and that's exactly what we need. After that we go into a week with five matches that include the Aurora Invite which is always stacked. We need a good test this week, and Battle Creek will definitely be that."
