Lakeview humming along to 9-0 start

Lakeview volleyball captured a second straight tournament crown on Saturday when the Lady Vikes swept through the Boone Central tournament.

Three wins raised their record to 9-0 and left the program as one of just 11 in the state yet to take a loss. It's also the best start in school history in 40 years.

Lakeview did it Saturday with wins of 25-10, 25-7 over Central City, 25-21, 25-17 in a rematch against Stanton and 25-12, 25-23 over Oakland-Craig. The Lady Vikes have only lost one set so far this year and have rarely been challenged. That was the case again Saturday when, despite a comeback win over Oakland-Craig in the final set, Lakeview dictated most of the action start to finish.

Winning is expected and appreciated, but it's the manner in which Lakeview is winning to start the season that has coach K.C. Belitz encouraged for what's yet to come.

"Mallori really stepped forward for us late in (the Oakland-Craig) match, and that's been the best part of the nine matches: we're having a lot of different people lead us in lots of different ways," he said. "Attacking, we've had a different leader. It's been Katee and Maddi and Lilly and Mallori and Josie. I think we've had all five of them lead us in a different match."