Lakeview’s Josie Bentz, Autumn Gibbs, Elly Luchsinger and Ava Tessendorf and Scotus Central Catholic’s Maysa Kuhl, Hailey Steffensmeier and Faith Weber competed in Thursday’s Central Community College All-Star Volleyball game at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus.

Bentz, Tessendorf and Steffensmeier competed on the Green Team coached by Howells-Dodge’s Taryn Janke. Gibbs, Luchsinger, Kuhl and Weber played on the Silver Team led by Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd.

Green won the first three sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 behind the middle-hitting duo of Bentz and North Bend’s Kaitlyn Emanuel. Silver captured the fourth set 26-24 as Gibbs was named the team MVP. Emanuel earned MVP on Green after leading all players with 21 kills.

"It was super fun to play with girls you haven't really played with before, but you've been watching them throughout our season so it's really fun to be able to play with them," Tessendorf said.

Bentz recorded five kills and a block in set one, four kills and two blocks in the second set and six kills in set three. The former Lady Vike ended the match with 16 kills. Steffensmeier spiked one kill in the fourth set for Green.

Gibbs served three aces in the match and served as the team’s libero. Luchsinger tallied an ace in the third set and split setting duos with Kuhl, who finished the match with a pair of kills.

In the opening set, Silver jumped out to a 5-1 lead but Green claimed their first lead 12-11 on a Silver service and attack error. The teams traded points and the match was tied 21-21 before Green claimed four of the final six points. A Bentz block sealed the set win.

After a Gibbs ace put Silver ahead 9-7 in the second set, Green went on a 10-3 run to take a 17-12 lead. Emanuel recorded three kills with Howells-Dodge’s Carly Bayer, Steffensmeier and Shelby-Rising City’s Liberty Baker posting one kill each during the run.

Silver trimmed the deficit to 23-20 on kills from Cross County’s Bren Lemburg and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Mollie Groteluschen. However, Bentz and Emanuel spiked one kill each to close out set two and take a 2-0 match lead.

Green and Silver competed deep into the third set tied 22-22 with no team leading by more than three points. Bentz recorded a kill, Green tallied a point on a Silver miscue and Emanuel stuffed a shot at the net to seal the set and match.

Silver took control of set four early on, scoring five straight points on kills from Humphrey St. Francis’ Kylee Wessel and David City’s Avery Couch and three straight Green errors to lead 9-4. Silver surged into the lead 14-12 on back-to-back aces from Bayer and two Emanuel kills.

Noyd called timeout with Silver trailing 17-13 and they were able to tie the fourth set at 21-21 after a Gibbs ace. They got a set point on kills from Lemburg and High Plains’ Kenzie Wruble.

Green tied the match on two mishits from Silver and an ace from Howells-Dodge’s Blair Fiala. Wruble blocked a shot and Clarkson/Leigh’s Korbee Wendt spiked the set-clinching kill.

The Lady Vikes entered the fall season last year as a bit of an unknown with numerous players stepping into starting roles for the first time.

Despite their varsity inexperience, Lakeview posted another 20-win season and reached its fourth straight district final.

"I think we were all very impressed with ourselves. I think we handled new and different situations with a lot of grace," Luchsinger said. "Kind of just the attitude that we were going to go get whatever opportunity that was presented to us. I think you saw that progress throughout our season. I would say collectively our senior class was pretty proud with how our season ended."

Among those who stepped into bigger roles was Tessendorf. She finished the year with the second-most kills on the team (234) trailing only Bentz's 318 kills.

"It took a lot of work in the offseason to be able to be where I was," Tessendorf said. "Just working hard really paid off."

Gibbs and Luchsinger spearheaded Lakeview's fluidity on offense and defense. As the team's libero, Gibbs dug 554 balls for the most on the team. Luchsinger, along with 214 digs, set up 893 winners.

"I think we were just super competitive," Gibbs said. "We didn't doubt ourselves even though some people might have doubted us. It worked together really well."

The Lady Vike quartet were a part of the most successful four-year run in the program's history. Lakeview won 102 matches in four seasons, claiming third at the state tournament in consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

"It's just really special because we put in a lot of work to be close," Bentz said. "That's what Lakeview volleyball is based on in being super close like a family so when we get into tough times, it's just so worth it because we're all just so close. I think that's what I'm going to miss most is just having such a close group of girls that no matter what happens it's just fun."