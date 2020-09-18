Lakeview, Scotus roll in Thursday volleyball

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic volleyball picked up a pair of three-set sweeps in Thursday action.
Lakeview faced a rematch with Central City five days after a meeting at the Boone Central Invite. In five sets, the Lady Vikings have not held the Bison to 12 or fewer points in five sets.
Scotus traveled to David City for a rivalry match against Aquinas Catholic. There were serving issues on both sides that denied any sort of rhythm on either side of the net. But the Shamrocks feel they've found their best lineup and overcame an uneven start for a fourth win the last six matches.
#6 Lakeview def. Central City 25-13, 25-9, 25-8: In a Senior Night tradition stretching back several seasons, Lakeview started all five of its seniors and, despite that creating an irregular lineup, the Lady Vikes had a grip on the match from the beginning.
The rotation of Reese Janseen, Cassie Rathbone, Sydnie Briggs, Carli Schneider, Maggie Vetick and Amber Vis set a tone early that carried throughout.
Lakeview pulled away in the first set, jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the second and won 13 of the first 17 in the third.
"Whoever is starting, we talked about playing well and continuing to make progress toward our goals at the end of the season. I think that's what stands out to me tonight, because all 12 who got to take the floor tonight performed pretty well," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We didn't make many unforced errors. We didn't give Central City much of anything easy."
Lakeview made just six hitting errors and no receiving errors. The Lady Vikes committed 10 serving errors but also had 11 aces.
Junior Lilly Rowe led with 10 kills, the sixth time in 10 matches she's reached double digits, Janssen had four aces and 18 digs and junior Jordie Neckl had 11 digs.
Lakeview (9-1) is back in action in a triangular Tuesday at Boone Central.
Scotus def. Aquinas Catholic 25-19, 25-21, 25-20: Scotus trailed the first two sets, was down as much as 8-2 in the first, but cleaned up its mistakes and began to dictate the action.
It was even through the first six rotations in the second before the Shamrocks began to pull away. Kamryn Chohon had a series of eight straight serves, including an ace, that gave Scotus a comfortable lead in the third.
The Shamrocks have been experimenting with lineups all season due to a lack of experience. That was hampered by a starter missing time for the first part of the season and necessary adjustments to that absence. But with the team back at 100% as of last weekend's tournament in Bellevue, and Thursday night coach Janet Tooley and her staff are confident they've found the proper personnel going forward.
"I think this is the lineup we've got to run with," Tooley said. "We've had one player out for a couple of weeks and tweaked a few ankles, but that's not something ice and tap won't take care of. So, we just need to stay healthy so we don't have to switch things up. We just need to smooth things out and go with it."
Sophomore Haley Steffensmeier was the most effective Shamrock on the night. She led with eight kills, hit .533 and delivered three aces. Kate Maguire had 17 digs, four different players had a block and Kamryn Chohon put together 30 set assists.
Scotus is now 6-4 and not back in action again until Thursday at home against Lincoln Christian.
"I think we have our attack lineup where we need people now. We have a chance to smooth some more things out," Tooley said. "After that, we've got to hold onto our hats because away we go, and we're going to be playing a lot of matches through the remainder of the season. It's going to be a stretch of really great opponents."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
