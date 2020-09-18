Lakeview, Scotus roll in Thursday volleyball

Lakeview made just six hitting errors and no receiving errors. The Lady Vikes committed 10 serving errors but also had 11 aces.

Junior Lilly Rowe led with 10 kills, the sixth time in 10 matches she's reached double digits, Janssen had four aces and 18 digs and junior Jordie Neckl had 11 digs.

Lakeview (9-1) is back in action in a triangular Tuesday at Boone Central.

Scotus def. Aquinas Catholic 25-19, 25-21, 25-20: Scotus trailed the first two sets, was down as much as 8-2 in the first, but cleaned up its mistakes and began to dictate the action.

It was even through the first six rotations in the second before the Shamrocks began to pull away. Kamryn Chohon had a series of eight straight serves, including an ace, that gave Scotus a comfortable lead in the third.

The Shamrocks have been experimenting with lineups all season due to a lack of experience. That was hampered by a starter missing time for the first part of the season and necessary adjustments to that absence. But with the team back at 100% as of last weekend's tournament in Bellevue, and Thursday night coach Janet Tooley and her staff are confident they've found the proper personnel going forward.