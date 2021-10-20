Lakeview settles for split in Omaha

Lakeview volleyball was forced to settle for a split on Tuesday in Omaha when No. 2 Wahoo Neumann sparked a late comeback and handed the Lady Vikes just their fourth loss of the season.

Lakeview started the night with a straight set win over 11-22 Omaha Concordia but nothing came easy against a team that had lost nine of its last 10. That theme continued into the nightcap where Lakeview held the lead for most of the first set but couldn't put Neumann away at 23-19. The Cavaliers began to pull away in the second after an 11-11 tie.

Lakeview defeated Concordia 25-20, 30-28 and fell to Neumann 25-23, 25-14. The split made Lakeview's record 26-4 with just one more regular season match on Thursday at 20-8 North Bend.

Lakeview is No. 4 in the wildcard standings and will host the subdistrict next week that includes Scotus, Boone Central, David City and Madison.

Lakeview began to build on a modest early lead against Concordia in the first set once the total reached double digits. A Maddi Vogt kill at 11-6 began a 7-4 run that had the Lady Vikes up 18-10. The Mustangs came no closer than the five-point final margin.

The second was a battle all the way through. The two sides were tied at 15-15, 21-21, 22-22 and went to a deuce game at 24-24. Lakeview never faced a set point after that but also failed on its first four match point attempts until a Vogt kill and a Concordia mistake finally finished it.

Lakeview trailed early 8-4 in the first setagainst Neumann but won six in a row and seized the lead 10-9 with an Autumn Gibbs block. The two sides mostly traded points after that until a Vogt ace ended a run that put the Lady Vikes up 18-13. But at 23-19 the Cavaliers rattled off four in a row to tie it then had back-to-back kills by 6-foot-1 senior Kali Jurgensmeier that completed the comeback.

Her last was a frustrating one-handed tip to the deep left corner that was shanked backwards on a diving attempt for the set point. The second set was tied 8-8, 9-9 and 11-11 when Neumann began to find a rhythm. A Lakeview receiving error put the Lady Vikes down 13-11. Another just a few moments later made the separation 19-14.

Lakeview was unable to mount the same type of comeback Neumann had in the first set and lost the final six points.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.