LAKEVIEW SUPER SENIOR - LILLY ROWE

There's no shortage of fist-pumping, arm raising or celebratory yelling on the Lakeview volleyball roster. But when it comes to the player who might be the leader in that regard, the emotional barometer if you will, Lilly Rowe always seems to stand out the most.
A six-rotation player who can put the ball away, dig it up, serve an ace and send a block to the floor, Rowe was an instrumental part of Lakeview's historic run to last year's third-place finish at the state tournament.
The Lady Vikes return every starter but the setter from that group and have more experience on the roster than almost every other squad in Class C-1. But while there's certainly expectation surrounding the program, Rowe will make sure that it doesn't turn into entitlement.
She's coming off an ACL injury during basketball season and had to consider the possibility that she might not have been back to start the volleyball season, and even if she was, might be just a shadow of herself.
As Lakeview prepares to take the court this fall, that's not the case. Rowe began taking full reps in July and looks to be as ready as ever.
She confronted her fears about what could have been and takes an attitude of gratitude into the new season. It's an outlook that comes with a big assist from grandma.
"I definitely think (the attitude) is something my parents taught me at a young age. My grandma, Diane Rowe, always tells me I need to keep a positive attitude with everything I do," Rowe said before practice a few weeks back. "That and the Lakeview program really teaches you to keep a good mindset, be grateful for what you can do and what you do have."
Following the historic volleyball season, Rowe started to come on as a contributor in the paint when fall became winter. She had found her place as a rebounder and a second option down low to Reese Janssen.
Then came a mishap in a road game at Grand Island Northwest. The Lady Vikes were 7-3 at the time then went 2-10 down the stretch. Rowe's loss wasn't the only reason the season collapsed. But with one of the most vocal members of the group gone, Lakeview had to adjust emotionally then strategically. It was mostly a losing battle.
She had surgery and began the rehab process with the long term in mind. Yes, there were questions, very unpleasant, often frightening questions. But Rowe never let her fears get the best of her. If there was ever a chance of that, she used it when doing all the meticulous, sometimes tedious exercises that come with getting back to full health.
When Lakeview made its traditional summer trip to a team camp in Northern Colorado, Rowe started out limited but quickly returned to almost full strength. She and the Lady Vikes won every match.
Although Lakeview has more players to push the starters than a year ago, Rowe's status helps clear up what could have been a much more murky situation. It has solidified Lakeview as a favorite.
But should that status become overconfidence, Rowe has a new perspective from the last six months to bring her teammates back to reality.