LAKEVIEW SUPER SENIOR - LILLY ROWE

There's no shortage of fist-pumping, arm raising or celebratory yelling on the Lakeview volleyball roster. But when it comes to the player who might be the leader in that regard, the emotional barometer if you will, Lilly Rowe always seems to stand out the most.

A six-rotation player who can put the ball away, dig it up, serve an ace and send a block to the floor, Rowe was an instrumental part of Lakeview's historic run to last year's third-place finish at the state tournament.

The Lady Vikes return every starter but the setter from that group and have more experience on the roster than almost every other squad in Class C-1. But while there's certainly expectation surrounding the program, Rowe will make sure that it doesn't turn into entitlement.

She's coming off an ACL injury during basketball season and had to consider the possibility that she might not have been back to start the volleyball season, and even if she was, might be just a shadow of herself.

As Lakeview prepares to take the court this fall, that's not the case. Rowe began taking full reps in July and looks to be as ready as ever.

She confronted her fears about what could have been and takes an attitude of gratitude into the new season. It's an outlook that comes with a big assist from grandma.