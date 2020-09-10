Lakeview Super Senior - Reese Janssen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reese Janssen has been a part of one significant tale in Lakeview history - she was a sophomore on the 2019 basketball team that played at the state tournament.

It was the first time in 28 years the Lady Vikes were down in Lincoln, and it wasn't as if she was just on the roster. Janssen started every game and played an integral part of the team's success.

She'll be in that role again this fall as the starting setter on the volleyball team. If she can guide Lakeview to state she'll be the first female athlete to have played in the state tournament in two different sports in nearly 40 years.

No pressure, right?

Well, that's not exactly how she looks at it. Janssen began playing organized volleyball in the third grade and immediately found a connection in the team aspect of the game. At a summer camp, instructors told her that she had good hands; they type of hands needed to be a setter. She's been racking up assists ever since.

Win or lose, the team dynamic has brought her though it all.

Typically, Lakeview travels west for a team camp at Northern Colorado that takes place over three days. Time on the road, out to eat together and spent in the hotel has produced laughs and memories too numerous to count.