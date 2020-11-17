Lakeview Volleyball 2020: Wouldn't change a thing

"I thought we’d be good, but I didn’t think we’d be that good," Belitz said. "That probably got a little beyond our expectations in what our four primary passers did for us."

Every starter and regular player, but one, will be back in 2021. Janssen can likely claim the title of the greatest player in program history, but Rowe will have the opportunity to supplant her. Likewise, all the returning experience makes topping this historic season a very real possibility within 12 months instead of a 39-year wait.

Things that maybe didn't feel attainable in the past have a new outlook. Thus, now is the time to take advantage of a new perspective.

What exactly will the team aim for? Belitz will find that out this week in meetings with the incoming seniors. Goals tend to have a intangible element to them at this point of the offseason: play hard, get along, care about one another. But, of course, it's been four decades since there was as much opportunity as there is now. Will the players set the bar higher? Belitz can't say for sure, but if so, this group has earned the right.