Lakeview Volleyball 2020: Wouldn't change a thing

Lakeview volleyball coach K.C. Belitz met with his seniors last week one last time to wrap up a historic season.
For the first time in 39 years, a Lakeview volleyball team ended the year in Lincoln, and the Lady Vikes didn't just qualify. They won two matches and defeated the 2019 state champ for the third-place trophy. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of dreaming for a group intent on changing the direction of the program.
There were more ups than downs, but also tremendous uncertainty. The virus threatened to shut down the season and kept the girls apart for longer than anyone would have preferred.
Regardless, it was their story and their journey. How it was traveled and experienced are memories that will be treasured forever.
"They all said, ‘We wouldn’t have changed a thing; it was all perfect.' That says a lot, especially this year. That was the experience they had," Belitz said. "Were they perfect? Of course not. But boy they were close to it in terms of how they treated each other, how they came to practice and how hard they played on the court. There were a lot of things to like out of that experience."
The experience was one that earned the program its highest win total in school history. Lakeview won 30 matches and lost six. The six included twice to state qualifier Kearney Catholic, state runner-up Saint Paul, C-2 state runner-up Norfolk Catholic, state champion Wahoo and Class B state qualifier Aurora.
Lakeview went on an 11-match win streak and another run of 10 in a row. Every member of the group improved, and in many cases, dramatically.
Lilly Rowe, Katee Korte and Josie Bentz each had at least 100 more kills than the year before, Bentz and Rowe had an attack percentage 100 points higher, Reese Janssen had more than 150 assists ahead of last year and total team kills, attack percentage, aces, blocks, digs ... you get the picture.
While the roster lacked the sort of powerhouse hitter other programs had on the court, Lakeview's success wasn't built on a superstar. It was built on multiplicity and a setter that understood all her options.
For example, the Lady Vikes don't have a Mya Larson like Wahoo, but they had more total kills on the year and a larger share of the team's percentage spread out among the rest of the roster. Of the teams in the final top 10 that provide stats to MaxPreps.com, Lakeview had more total kills than all but one.
And, as good as Maddi Vogt, Rowe, Janssen and Korte were, they were known quantities before the season. Taking the offense to another level and maximizing its variety was the continued growth of Bentz and middle hitter Mallori Kucera.
Bentz went from 37 kills to 151, jumped her hitting percentage to .230 from .050 and had 53 more blocks. Kucera actually had 52 more kills as a sophomore, but her attack rate grew 44 points, she had 18 more blocks and played with greater consistency down the stretch.
"We had to have some growth in all those offensive options to have the balance we were capable of with Reese running the offense," Belitz said. "You don’t have five good options, it doesn’t matter who’s running the offense."
And as diverse as the attack was, success began on defense and in the back row.
Five different players had more than 200 digs, and Lakeview serve received at greater than 95% with only 81 receiving errors. Four players had more than 200 serve receptions.
"I would submit when we were playing well, and every match, when we went from not playing well to playing well, every time, what turned that on was playing defense," Belitz said. "That intensity that we played defense with, when we were playing well, really carried us this year. We thought it would. The players improved in the ways we thought they would."
Serve receive, however, was a major surprise. Although Belitz expected the team to be above average in that aspect, 95% with fewer than three serve receiving errors per match was beyond his wildest dreams.
Lakeview had 40 more serve receive errors last year and a percentage two points lower, had 58 more in 2018, 115 more in 2017 and more in every previous season up to the last available stats in 2012.
Jordie Nekl led the way with 531 receptions and a 96% rate, Rowe had 410 and a 94% rate, Vogt had 310 and a 96% rate and Korte had 206 with a 95% rate.
"I thought we’d be good, but I didn’t think we’d be that good," Belitz said. "That probably got a little beyond our expectations in what our four primary passers did for us."
Every starter and regular player, but one, will be back in 2021. Janssen can likely claim the title of the greatest player in program history, but Rowe will have the opportunity to supplant her. Likewise, all the returning experience makes topping this historic season a very real possibility within 12 months instead of a 39-year wait.
Things that maybe didn't feel attainable in the past have a new outlook. Thus, now is the time to take advantage of a new perspective.
What exactly will the team aim for? Belitz will find that out this week in meetings with the incoming seniors. Goals tend to have a intangible element to them at this point of the offseason: play hard, get along, care about one another. But, of course, it's been four decades since there was as much opportunity as there is now. Will the players set the bar higher? Belitz can't say for sure, but if so, this group has earned the right.
In order to become the type of program that plays at state more than once every two generations, attitudes have to change. At the current moment, that's not a difficult task. But what about five years from now? Ten? Can Lakeview still be a program that expects to play at state?
Creating such a tradition starts now.
"You've got to build on that stuff; you can't waste that. Next year becomes pretty important on making (state) the expectation on a more regular basis," Belitz said. "I think that comes from, Lakeview volleyball plays hard, and plays with passion, and we're good teammates - all those things. All the stuff that generally identify as their goals, I think if we achieve those goals then we can start to have those more regular trips to championship matches and state tournaments."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
