Following a 2-1 finish at the Shamrock Invite the Lakeview volleyball team was back in action against a conference foe Tuesday.

The Lady Vikes played host to York and earned a 3-0 sweep on the night. Despite the 3-0 win, York and Lakeview were close throughout the night.

"We certainly didn't achieve everything we hope to," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "We made it far too difficult on ourselves on things that we can control and that's different than York playing well which they did."

While the Vikes won 3-0 the three sets all told a different story. Lakeview won the opening set 26-24. Both teams made mistakes and neither team was able to go on much of a run to get a clear advantage.

"We had some undisciplined errors and didn't play the pace of defense we needed," Belitz said. "There was a few things that we had specifically talked about coming in that we didn't execute until halfway through the match."

Lakeview had to fight back at multiple points in the second set after trailing 16-7 and later trailed 24-20 to narrowly pull out the comeback win 30-28.

"One thing we know about this group is that they will never quit and they have the ability to come back from behind," Belitz said. "It's sort of becoming a tradition here which I don't love, we should just get ahead and stay there. They know they can come back and I don't think they ever panic."

The Lady Vikes played their best set of the night late by winning the last set 25-19 and never allowed York to get into much of a rhyme to complete the sweep.

"It means some momentum," Belitz said. "It really felt like tonight was important because they either continue the momentum or they go back to .500. Confidence is a big deal and if we get a little confidence out sweeping that makes us so much better."

For the Lady Vikes, senior Taylor Helms led the attack by totaling 14 kills and an ace on the night.

"By far Taylor's (Helms) best match of the year and we've been waiting for that," Belitz said. "She really emerged tonight and played really well."

Lakeview's other senior Kiara Kula also had a impactful night by adding seven kills for the Lady Vikes.

"I think I played well but there is definitely room for improvement," Kula said. "I know I can play better than what I did but for tonight I think I did well. I've had an injury for the past two years so it's been a hardship to go through and tonight was nice."

Kula hopes Tuesday's performance can help throughout the remainder of her senior season.

"Keeping that energy, working as a team and not getting mad are what we did tonight and those things are definitely going to help us down the road," Kula said.

Overall, Lakeview had a lot of Lady Vikes get into the scoring column with Katie Rowe adding eight kills, and Rallie Boyer finished with five kills, an ace and a block. Kenna Reese also had an ace and a block to go along with three kills.

"We had pretty good balance and that's who we have to be, we don't have any 6'3" that can hit over everybody so we've got to be able to move the ball," Belitz said. "Rallie (Boyer), Kiara (Kula), Kenzie (Greisen) and Taylor (Helms) are the four primary passers and they have been rock solid all year long and that allows us to have that balanced offense."

The win over York improves the Lady Vikes' record to 4-2 to start the 2023 season.

"The win means a lot for it being my last year, playing with this team for four years has been amazing," Kula said. "They're like a family to me and being able to play like this and get the win is really nice."

Lakeview's next match is set for Saturday with the Lady Vikes competing in the Boone Central Invite at 9 a.m.

"We just have to play defense at the right pace on Saturday," Belitz said. "We got to play the right pace on defense to be the team that we can be."