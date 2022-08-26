Lakeview volleyball out to prove they still belong among the elite

Lakeview volleyball has endured historic success over the last two years, claiming third place at the last two state tournaments in Lincoln. However, following the graduation of back-to-back productive senior classes, the Lady Vikes will have new look about themselves.

Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said the next step is to sustain that success with an unproven group at the varsity level.

"I think for us that's really the them of this year. This is the year we can prove that we're going to have sustainable success year after year," Belitz said. "That has really driven our preparation over the course of this summer. We're pretty committed to being able to prove that we're still going to be a team that's going to compete at a high level."

This summer has an added level of importance for the Lady Vikes. They went to a camp at the University of Northern Colorado and to Top 10 in Kearney, competing against high level competition. Belitz said they got to experiment in both camps to figure out what works and what doesn't.

"We're answering a lot of questions, more questions than we've had to answer the last two years where we've had some things that we're pretty well set. People have certainly stepped forward in some places that have answered some of those questions," Belitz said. "We've certainly seen some of that where we came into this offseason with maybe one or two positions kind of locked down. That number has gone up and that's a good thing."

In her four years on the team, senior Elly Luchsinger says its the most growth she's seen from the beginning to the end of the summer.

"The progress we had from the first day of our team camp in Colorado to the third day was absolutely unreal," Luchsinger said. "That makes me excited for how much more progress we can make because we're at a good spot, but we're definitely not done. We want to continue making that progress."

Gone for Lakeview is four of its top five hitters in Maddi Vogt, Lilly Rowe, Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera. The quartet combined for 1,052 of the team's 1,315 kills last season. Senior Josie Bentz is back on the front row after recording 194 kills. Jordie Nekl also graduated after leading the team with 564 digs and 46 service aces.

However, Lakeview will have continuity in its back row with the return with Autumn Gibbs and Luchsinger. The two seniors led the Lady Vikes in assists last year with 676 and 410, respectively. Gibbs said it was big over the summer to build chemistry on the court with a new team.

"I think it was definitely a challenge in the beginning as the summer went on, we definitely got stronger as a team and playing together and for each other and just learning how each of us playing on the court," Gibbs said.

Gibbs said it's exciting embracing the challenge on building new partnerships with the new players on the court.

"In a lot of ways, we're starting over. People haven't seen some of the players that they're going to see this year, so I think that kind of adds an element of curiosity for us and teams we're playing, the fans and everyone," Luchsinger said. "I think it's kind of just nice to have a fresh start. We're kind of making a name for us ourselves this year in a new way, so that's another thing that excites me is to see where that takes us."

Bentz, Gibbs and Luchsinger knows what it takes to get to Lincoln. Belitz said it's significant they're back to pass on their experience to the younger players.

"They have really worked to create a sense of urgency among their teammates who maybe haven't been in that position yet," Belitz said. "It's hugely important you have a little experience back with just what it's really like when the gym is full and it's loud and you're playing in front of that crowd and all of that."

Seniors Ava Tessendorf and Chevelle Thomson and junior Taylor Helms are among the Lady Vikes who will be stepping into big roles this season as attacking weapons.

"She (Tessendorf) still has some things she needs to compete for in terms of the role she wants to play. We need Ava to be a significant part of things this year. Chevelle Thomson has stepped into a new role playing middle," Belitz said. "She has not played middle before, but we experimented a little bit this summer and like the way that went. Taylor Helms has put in a lot of time between last season and this season. We need Taylor to take some ownership of that opposite position."

There will be some bumps this season for Lakeview as it gains experience. However, that doesn't change the expectation. The Lady Vikes expect to be competitive in every match.

"We're not going to panic based upon how the early season goes, but at the same time, we have high expectations for the early season is going to go too. We understand there's going to be some learning that goes on," Belitz said. "It's different the first time you put on that jersey and play on that team. I get it. It ain't team camp anymore. We do have some people who will need to learn those lessons."

Lakeview opens the season Tuesday at Schuyler. It'll be the first opportunity for the younger players to make their mark and build on the foundation laid by the senior classes ahead of them.

"It's obviously no secret that it's a completely new group and there's going to be a lot of new experiences for a lot of the girls on the team, but I honestly have no doubt that all the girls on our roster are going to be capable of playing at that level consistently as well. Like what coach said, it's not team camp anymore," Luchsinger said. "We've prove to ourselves that we can play at a really high level, but that doesn't really mean anything unless we sustain that throughout the season because obviously season is what matters and end of the season is what matters.

"I think it will be interesting, but I don't have any doubt in my mind that we can play at the levels we've been playing at all summer."