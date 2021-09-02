Lakeview Volleyball: Setting their own standard

There's a standard Lakeview volleyball seeks to maintain every year. Regardless of who's on the roster, what's been achieved recently or how high the prospects for the upcoming fall, the guiding principle of the program has been in place for two decades.
Lakeview opens 2021 ranked No. 1 by the Lincoln Journal Star. The team finished third at state last season and brings back every regular player from that group but two. There's talk of winning the conference, winning tournaments, going back to Lincoln and becoming the first group of Lady Vikes to win a state volleyball championship.
Lakeview has probably never had as much hype or promise. And while the attention is appreciated, the Lady Vikes return to their standard in order to stay grounded.
"We understand it's a different kind of expectation for Lakeview volleyball, we get that. On the one hand, we're trying to embrace that because it's a compliment ... but I think this is a case where our goal every year serves us well," coach K.C. Belitz said. "It has been the same goal since we've been coaching up there, and that is to maximize the potential of the team. That's our goal this year, too. It just happens to be that this year's team has a higher ceiling than some in terms of what that potential is if we maximize it."
There's not much further to go if Lakeview is to pass the accomplishments from 2020. Belitz and the team understand that it will take another special season to even match last year, and that just doesn't happen on its own. The Lady Vikes aren't going to assume that simply coming back together and rolling the ball on the court will bridge one year to the next.
Thus, the staff is addressing two key areas it feels can make the biggest difference in taking the next step - defense and developing another consistent attacker.
Defensively, Lakeview is aiming high and working to become as good as any back row in the state.
"That was one of the strengths of last year's team, too, so it's not like we're erasing a weakness," Belitz said. "But I have to believe that with Saylor (Eberhart) back from injury and Autumn (Gibbs) back from injury, as well as everyone else who played defense back, we have the potential to be uniquely good defensively."
Eberhart was in all 90 sets as a sophomore and dug up 179 shots before a knee injury sidelined her last season. Gibbs is a junior who hasn't yet had a varsity role, due partly also to injury, but who can play back row as well as setter. Those two plus four others who had more than 200 digs give Belitz options.
Offensively, the improvement, he admitted, may only be incremental. All five players that had more than 150 kills are back in the program. Still, Lilly Rowe was the top offensive threat, averaging a full kill more per set than her next closest teammate. Adding another facet to the offense means finding more than just four or five supporters but another attacker that can be 1B to Rowe's 1A.
"It's doing what we did last year a little bit better, and then, I hope one or two can have a breakout kind of year," Belitz said. "Who's going to be the hammer number two and three? Last year it became Lilly that stood out a little bit more than everyone else even though we were balanced. This year, what if we have two or three that are in that same category. (If that happens) now we're better than we were last year."
But, of course, much of the offensive development depends on Elly Luchsinger and Gibbs at setter. Can either be Reese Janssen? Can the combination of the two be Reese Janssen? Replacing one of the program's all-time greats seems unlikely. And, to be fair, Belitz isn't asking either to be Reese Janssen.
He and the staff took the diligent approach of trying several options at the position and designing multiple, sometimes even strange, rotations over the summertime. At the Northern Colorado team camp and into Kearney top 10 it became clear that what's best for the team, and the duo, was to utilize both. That may or may not remain in place from now until November.
"It's not the traditional way you would choose to do it," Belitz said. "As with every other position battle ever, the players end up making those decisions eventually by how they perform. If we go this way all year, great. If it becomes clear there's a different choice to make, then we'll make it. I've been pleased with how they run and how they've worked together. They've been nothing but good teammates."
Lakeview opened the season on Tuesday night with a dominant three-set win over Schuyler. The Lady Vikes travel to Seward on Thursday then face a seven-team field at the Shamrock Invite on Saturday, a tournament the program has never won - the first chance at making more history.
"It gets mentioned a lot during pre-practice and pregame," senior libero Jordie Nekl said. "The coaches talk about the expectations. We know they're high, but we've got to take it day by day, don't get too overwhelmed."
And, no matter what others think, this group of Lady Vikes has been putting pressure on itself from the start. For years they've been looking ahead to making history and playing in the biggest matches. Now that those days have finally arrived, there's a collective motivation to enjoy every minute.
"We've always had high expectations for ourselves every year whether other people have or not," Rowe said. "We play defense strongly, we hustle, we play with effort. That's something we've always done no matter what. We're going to continue that this year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.