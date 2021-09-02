Lakeview Volleyball: Setting their own standard

Thus, the staff is addressing two key areas it feels can make the biggest difference in taking the next step - defense and developing another consistent attacker.

Defensively, Lakeview is aiming high and working to become as good as any back row in the state.

"That was one of the strengths of last year's team, too, so it's not like we're erasing a weakness," Belitz said. "But I have to believe that with Saylor (Eberhart) back from injury and Autumn (Gibbs) back from injury, as well as everyone else who played defense back, we have the potential to be uniquely good defensively."

Eberhart was in all 90 sets as a sophomore and dug up 179 shots before a knee injury sidelined her last season. Gibbs is a junior who hasn't yet had a varsity role, due partly also to injury, but who can play back row as well as setter. Those two plus four others who had more than 200 digs give Belitz options.

Offensively, the improvement, he admitted, may only be incremental. All five players that had more than 150 kills are back in the program. Still, Lilly Rowe was the top offensive threat, averaging a full kill more per set than her next closest teammate. Adding another facet to the offense means finding more than just four or five supporters but another attacker that can be 1B to Rowe's 1A.