Lakeview Volleyball: Star City awaits

It was more of a coronation than a competition. Lakeview volleyball wasn't interested in any drama this time around.

A multiple offense, stingy defense and attention to the game plan avoided any nail biting in Saturday's Class C-1 district final. Lakeview put together long scoring runs, built huge leads and cruised to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 win over Fairbury.

The win sends the Lady Vikes to state volleyball for the second year in a row and the seventh time in school history. Lakeview made a run to the semifinals and finished third overall last fall.

The victory also improves the season record to 30-4 and makes it five wins in a row. Lakeview put the first set away with a seven-point run after taking a 9-8 lead. A 9-2 lead started the second set. The third opened with a 5-0 Lady Vikes run that turned into 8-1.

Lakeview started the day as the No. 4 team in the wildcard standings and will likely stay there after the three teams atop the standings each clinched state berths. If favorites win, Lakeview looks set for a first-round state match with Syracuse.

This story will be updated.

