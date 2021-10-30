 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert featured

Lakeview Volleyball: Star City awaits

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeview Volleyball

Lakeview players, coaches and team managers come together for a photo with the district trophy Saturday at home following a three-set sweep over Fairbury. The Lady Vikes are off to state for the second year in a row.

It was more of a coronation than a competition. Lakeview volleyball wasn't interested in any drama this time around.

A multiple offense, stingy defense and attention to the game plan avoided any nail biting in Saturday's Class C-1 district final. Lakeview put together long scoring runs, built huge leads and cruised to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 win over Fairbury.

The win sends the Lady Vikes to state volleyball for the second year in a row and the seventh time in school history. Lakeview made a run to the semifinals and finished third overall last fall.

The victory also improves the season record to 30-4 and makes it five wins in a row. Lakeview put the first set away with a seven-point run after taking a 9-8 lead. A 9-2 lead started the second set. The third opened with a 5-0 Lady Vikes run that turned into 8-1.

Lakeview started the day as the No. 4 team in the wildcard standings and will likely stay there after the three teams atop the standings each clinched state berths. If favorites win, Lakeview looks set for a first-round state match with Syracuse. 

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Stars deny Vikes Classic crown

Stars deny Vikes Classic crown

A slow start in the first set then an inability to get the lead late in the third against No. 4 Kearney Catholic prevented Lakeview volleyball…

Eagles push, Lady Vikes push back

Eagles push, Lady Vikes push back

There's a reason why Class D-1 Nebraska Christian came into Lakeview on Tuesday night with an 11-1 mark. Coach K.C. Belitz and the Lady Vikes …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotus quarterback Trenton Cielocha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News