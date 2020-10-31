Lakeview volleyball: The wait is over

Janssen finished off the final point of the afternoon on a tip near the right pin during a rally that was mostly a scramble drill.

Lakeview was scrambling early when it couldn't find a serve in bounds. Trailing 8-5, Lakeview missed five of the next seven serves. Despite those mistakes, the Lady Vikes came back for a 19-19 tie and led 23-21. The Blue Devils scored the final four points on two Lauren Pick kills, a passing error and an attacking error.

Pick, who will likely earn another all-state award at the end of the season, had 10 kills in the first set. Only two other players found their way into the Wayne offense and had a kill. That plus a total of six missed serves made the conversation in between sets a rather obvious one.

"'You all know if we hadn't missed six serves, if we hadn't done some of those, we probably win that set. You know that. So, let's go do that,'" coach K.C. Belitz said about the discussion. "Obviously, they did in the second and the third."

Lakeview jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 12-3 in the second. Mallori Kucera began to assert her dominance at the net, and the serving began to turn a corner. Cassie Rathbone had an ace, Lilly Rowe had two and Kucera slammed the third of what would be a season-high kill total during the 12-3 start.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}