Lakeview volleyball: The wait is over

Lakeview volleyball overcame some early jitters and ran away with nine straight points in the fifth set of Saturday's 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 26-28, 15-5 district final victory over Wayne.
In the final match ever to be played in the original school gymnasium, Lakeview gave away early points on serving mistakes, held the lead throughout the second and third sets, nearly overcame a nine-point deficit in the fourth but then avoided any dramatics in the fifth with nine in a row after taking a 5-4 lead.
The win gives the program its first trip to the state tournament since the 1981 runner-up team.
Lakeview was in the midst of five trips to Lincoln in 10 years during that span and played in back-to-back state title matches. But since the 1981 team lost in straight sets to Sidney, only one other Lady Vikes team had even played in a district final.
None of that matters now. Senior setter Reese Janssen and her teammates fully expected to take the next step this fall. Still, it was a little hard to deal with once it was a reality.
"I've been dreaming of this since I was a little girl. I've always dreamed of the state tournament watching my older cousins play and knowing my mom played volleyball here," Janssen said. "It's just always been the biggest dream for us, and I know the rest of the girls on that team, too."
Janssen finished off the final point of the afternoon on a tip near the right pin during a rally that was mostly a scramble drill.
Lakeview was scrambling early when it couldn't find a serve in bounds. Trailing 8-5, Lakeview missed five of the next seven serves. Despite those mistakes, the Lady Vikes came back for a 19-19 tie and led 23-21. The Blue Devils scored the final four points on two Lauren Pick kills, a passing error and an attacking error.
Pick, who will likely earn another all-state award at the end of the season, had 10 kills in the first set. Only two other players found their way into the Wayne offense and had a kill. That plus a total of six missed serves made the conversation in between sets a rather obvious one.
"'You all know if we hadn't missed six serves, if we hadn't done some of those, we probably win that set. You know that. So, let's go do that,'" coach K.C. Belitz said about the discussion. "Obviously, they did in the second and the third."
Lakeview jumped out to leads of 7-2 and 12-3 in the second. Mallori Kucera began to assert her dominance at the net, and the serving began to turn a corner. Cassie Rathbone had an ace, Lilly Rowe had two and Kucera slammed the third of what would be a season-high kill total during the 12-3 start.
Lakeview never scored more than two in a row after that but had done more than enough to even the match 1-1.
Tied 7-7 in the third, Kucera started a run of six wins in seven rallies that gave the Lady Vikes the lead for good. Her kill plus a Janssen block, Jordie Nekl ace, Wayne serving error, Josie Bentz block and Wayne attacking error made it 13-8. The two sides alternated all but four points the rest of the way. The Lady Vikes led 22-18 when a kill by Rowe and two by Maddi Vogt finished it.
Wayne found some offensive balance in the fourth and led 20-11 at one point. Though Pick was still generating kills, six came from three different teammates in the lopsided start. Regardless, it almost wasn't enough. Lakeview won eight of 10 to force a timeout and cut the deficit to 22-19. The Lady Vikes won the next three points after that timeout, again fell behind but saved three set points before a Pick kill and a passing error forced a fifth set.
Ahead 5-4, Vogt stepped to the serving line having gone just 11 of 15 up to that point. She put the next nine in play and the Lady Vikes' rising tide overwhelmed the Blue Devils.
Wayne gave the ball away on a foot fault at the serving line and committed back-to-back attacking errors. Two kills by Kucera, two by Katee Korte, one from Rowe and a hitting error had Lakeview on the brink.
The Lady Vikes gave the serve back on a spike out of bounds then came together in a dog pile after Janssen's tip a play later.
"It was kind of a tight ball and I remember coach telling me during that timeout that the middle of the court was open," Janssen said. "So, I just did that, last point, icing on the cake I guess."
Janssen finished with 59 set assists, leading an offense that had four players with 12 or more kills - Rowe had 20, Vogt 15, Kucera 14 and Korte 12.
"I know I started out slow at the beginning of the year, and the only way I can get better is with the help of my defense in the back row and putting great sets up," Kucera said. "It was great to have my best match of the year, so far."
Lakeview earned the 5 seed for the state tournament. Syracuse moved up past Grand Island Central Catholic to No. 4 after GICC lost to Adams Central. The Lady Vikes and the Rockets will play on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Wednesday's first round. Wahoo and Adams Central play first at 2 p.m. Lakeview will follow in the next match.
"I don't know how you would put into words that long wait for the school. A lot of these kids' parents and aunts have been in that position and had some good teams that didn't get there," Belitz said. "To break through that in a fifth set against a good team, that's no small accomplishment.
"It's hard to put that into words from a bigger picture context for me right now."
