Lakeview Volleyball: Through thick and thin

That dark moment, and the one Janssen is referring to, was the subdistrict loss to St. Paul late October 2019. As members of the team shuffled out of the locker room at Columbus High, eyes were red and cheeks were streaked with tears.

At the start of the season, Lakeview won 12 of 13 and found itself in the C-1 top 10. But starting with the Columbus Classic, the Lady Vikes limped to the finish line 6-8. That left them with a do-or-die subdistrict final. The poor finish damaged Lakeview's wildcard standing to the point where, despite a season that seemed set for a state run in September, a win over unbeaten St. Paul was required to make the district final.

It didn't happen, and although it would be a day before the district participants were announced, Lakeview all but knew it was over. There was only regret. Any one win of those final eight losses would have been enough to earn a wildcard spot.

Before this year began, coach K.C. Belitz sat down with Janssen and talked about that moment, how to approach it.

Knowing her teammates well from so many years together, Janssen took a forgive and forget mentality.