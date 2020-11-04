Lakeview Volleyball: Through thick and thin

The core of Lakeview volleyball, those who were on the court last year in the subdistrict final loss to St. Paul, has been together for nearly a decade.
Juniors Maddi Vogt and Lilly Rowe were on the same youth club team together. Senior setter Reese Janssen and junior Katee Korte have been a part of the same roster since the third grade.
Looking back on those days, Rowe remembers popsicles after summer volleyball camp. Janssen recalls always losing to the other three in junior high volleyball. Rowe said she just wasn't very good when she started. She and Vogt were setters when they originally took the court.
There's several stories to tell, one the quartet laughed about but chose not to share. But regardless of what stories are fit for public consumption, and those that aren't, the bond formed between what has largely been the same starting lineup for the last two years has played a major role in allowing this group to make history.
That bond was tested and strengthened last year in what was perhaps the darkest moment the group had ever faced.
"I didn't want to end up like all the other Lakeview seasons in the past 39 years - getting beaten by Scotus or losing in the sub final, being so close to being there," Janssen said.. "I think we just realized, we're not going to let that happen. We're going to change the direction of the program."
That dark moment, and the one Janssen is referring to, was the subdistrict loss to St. Paul late October 2019. As members of the team shuffled out of the locker room at Columbus High, eyes were red and cheeks were streaked with tears.
At the start of the season, Lakeview won 12 of 13 and found itself in the C-1 top 10. But starting with the Columbus Classic, the Lady Vikes limped to the finish line 6-8. That left them with a do-or-die subdistrict final. The poor finish damaged Lakeview's wildcard standing to the point where, despite a season that seemed set for a state run in September, a win over unbeaten St. Paul was required to make the district final.
It didn't happen, and although it would be a day before the district participants were announced, Lakeview all but knew it was over. There was only regret. Any one win of those final eight losses would have been enough to earn a wildcard spot.
Before this year began, coach K.C. Belitz sat down with Janssen and talked about that moment, how to approach it.
Knowing her teammates well from so many years together, Janssen took a forgive and forget mentality.
"Reese and I had a conversation about that. How do we address that? Do we make it point one for the team, do we just put it in front of us all the time? It was her opinion that, no, that was last year, this is this year. We're just going to go do it," Belitz said. "Was everybody aware of that? Sure they were. Most of them were on the floor. But it wasn't something that we talked about."
Lakeview faced essentially the same set of opponents over the final 14 matches, with a few exceptions, and went 11-3. There were disappointing losses, to be sure - Lakeview lost to Kearney Catholic in a rematch and saw its conference title hopes damaged in a loss to Aurora - but the overall performance and attitude was quite different.
"I think where that played out was starting in October," Belitz said. "I think that did, absolutely, play out in the postseason. We played like a confident team in a lot of big moments."
Lakeview defeated C-2 top-ranked Lutheran High Northeast in five after falling in five the year before, beat Grand Island Northwest in the conference tournament, the first win over Northwest since the early '90s, beat Neumann after losing the year before and took down North Bend Central after losing to the Tigers in 2019.
"At the end of last year, it was a turning point for me," Vogt said about not needing a reminder. "I don't want to end up like last year ended up."
Rowe said that showed even before the season when, though COVID-19 had shut down the spring sports season, Lakeview continued to assemble on Zoom calls and hold each other responsible for individual workouts.
With as many players that returned from the starting lineup, the Lady Vikes weren't sneaking up on anyone anymore. But how would the group deal with a different set of expectations? How would Lakeview respond to becoming a hunted instead of the hunter. It's a legitimate question not only for any team rated, but in a program that hadn't been to state in 39 years, favorite status was completely new.
As strange as it is to say, perhaps Lakeview needed the disappointment of 2019 as a bridge to 2020. Of course, the team would have rather not gone through that heartbreak, and it quickly put it away as a source of motivation. But in terms of maturing, learning how to win, figuring out what it takes to reach the next level, the loss was invaluable.
"I think it taught us a lesson about what we have to do to get to where we want to be," Janssen said. "That's what we learned, and we're using that lesson to play our game, to play our brand of volleyball, and that's why we're here."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!