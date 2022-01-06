Lakeview volleyball trio signs to play in college, reflects on legacy

As the Lady Vikes entered the 2020 volleyball season, it had been 39 years since the program last played in Lincoln.

A 22-11 season the year before that included an abrupt, heartbreaking defeat in the subdistrict final told the Lady Vikes they were close. A strong junior and senior class returned, two important transfers joined the program and history was made.

Since then history seems to be made nearly every time Lakeview takes the court. More was added Tuesday when seniors Jordie Nekl, Katee Korte and Lilly Rowe held simultaneous college signing ceremonies.

That trio, a libero and two outside hitters, helped lead the Lady Vikes to back-to-back third place state trophies and 62 wins in the past two seasons. Nekl signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney, Korte with Central Community College-Columbus and Rowe with Midland University.

"I'm proud of what they've accomplished here and proud of who they are as people," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "That is really equally important to statistics - how much better they make people around them. All three of those girls did that. That's what we'll miss as much as the production on the court."

Korte was a four-year letterwinner and All-State Honorable Mention by the Omaha World-Herals and Lincoln Journal Star. She leaves Lakeview as the all-time leader in career attack efficiency (.256) and matches played (134).

Korte said she hopes her success with Lakeview inspires the younger generation to chase and fulfill its own dreams. She reflected on what it meant to achieve the goals she set out for herself.

"I'm almost speechless because you never think... you dream about it as a little girl, but you never know," Korte said. "To make it actually happen gives me goosebumps."

Rowe, who lettered for three seasons, is career top-10 all time in 12 different statistical categories. This season, she was named All-State First-Team by the Omaha World-Herals. Rowe was second on the Lady Vikes in kills, aces and in serve receives, and third in digs and service points.

She said it meant the world to sign at the same time with two friends and teammates.

"They are some of the best people out there. They are so nice and they're great volleyball players," Rowe said. "I'm so excited to watch them play in college and watch them get better."

Nekl was named All-State Second Team by the World-Herald this season as she led Lakeview with 564 digs. She also passed 551 serves and capped her two-year career as the all-time leader in career serve receive percentage (.957).

When she transferred from Shelby-Rising City, Nekl said she never imagined making it to state and leaving a large imprint on the community.

"It's crazy. There's just so many younger people that we impacted," Nekl said. "We had so many managers this year that were just little girls. I remember when I was a younger girl, I looked up to all those people, so making it to state is amazing for them to see and they know it's possible."

Belitz said that Nekl's intensity in the position was the model of how to play libero. Korte, he said, stood out as a consistent presence over her four-year varsity career. Belitz described Rowe as the best teammate he's ever coached. The impact they had on Lakeview's program was immense.

"These three, specifically, along with their classmates, leave a legacy of excellence here at Lakeview volleyball that, obviously, the other kids that follow you hope saw that and saw how hard they worked, and what they had to do achieve that, and hope they want that, too," he said.

Rowe remembers camps hosted for youth players the last several years has left a mark on her personally and athletically. To be a mentor to little girls and a hero, even if it's just in the Lakeview/Shell Creek community, provided a perspective she never expected.

From Belitz's standpoint, it's all well-deserved.

"You want to be known for something, and we want to be known for playing really hard and playing with a great deal of passion and love for each other, and these three really did embody that," he said. "Those three, whoever you are as a younger volleyball player, you can look up to one of them and say, 'Oh yeah, I can do that.' That's what they and their classmates have done. They provided role models of how to do this the right way. If we have younger girls who are paying attention and now want to follow in those footsteps, that's what makes a program successful long term."

For some people around the state, Lakeview's rise as a consistent state title contender came out of the blue. Belitz wasn't surprised. He recalled a conversation he had with Korte and Rowe before their freshman year. They were on the stage behind the back curtain retrieving some equipment when they told him what they were going to achieve in their four years. Belitz said he'll remember that conversation forever.

"Sometimes you see that potential and it doesn't get realized, but that's the magical thing here. That's what they did," he said. "They accomplished all the stuff they set out to do in terms of the overall setting of the culture and creating that model of how to play the game the right way. I couldn't be anymore prouder of what those three and their classmates have achieved."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

