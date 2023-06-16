Lakeview volleyball hosted dozens of players this week for a team skills camp. During the camp, they worked on fundamentals to provide a foundation moving deeper into the summer.

Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz acknowledged that working on individual skills is not the most fun, but he praised the group's work ethic and seriousness they displayed.

"The week has been going better than I expected I would say," Lakeview senior Taylor Helms said. "Everybody's definitely been working really hard and putting every ounce of effort into every play and every touch. It's been going really well."

The Lady Vikes return just 31% of their kills, 24% of their digs and only 4% of their assists, making this week especially important.

"This year the fundamentals are the most important factor more so than usual. We just got a lot of things to replace. I also think it's just also the case that this group is good at the other things," Belitz said. "Pretty good teammates, pretty good about encouraging each other. When we're just playing a game, we do a lot of those things pretty well. Communicate well, and play hard.

"That's obviously great to have those things in place. Where we still need to do some work is the skills. Just performing the skills consistently and performing them well."

Among the two players Lakeview will turn to are Helms and senior Kiara Kula. They are the top two returning attackers with Kula posting 171 kills as an outside hitter and Helms finishing with 159 on the right side.

Helms stuffed 40 shots at the net, served 29 aces and dug 146 balls. Kula tallied 70 digs and blocked 14 shots.

"I'm taking a lot of confidence. I think we're going to surprise a lot of people," Helms said. "I think people aren't going to realize what we have coming back and what we're going to have stepping on for the first time. I'm pretty confident in what we're going to be able to do."

Both seniors are stepping into leadership roles. Kula said they've been helping out the younger players and telling them the expectations.

"There's been a lot of weight put onto our shoulders, which is fine," Helms said. "I think it's what seniors have to do and I think we're both ready for that."

Rallie Boyer is the third Lady Vike who played regularly that is back. She broke onto the scene as a freshman last season serving a team-high 45 aces to go with 201 digs.

Beyond the returning trio, an opportunity presents for the younger players to claim varsity spots.

"Obviously a lot of question marks, open spots that are not returning a player in them. That means it's an open competition for those spots, as it should be and as it has to be," Belitz said. "We've always said we don't care what grade you are. Just care who puts our best team on the court. I will say we have a lot of potential to fill those spots, but also a lot of decisions to make."

Kula said the skills camp was just step one in building those connections between teammates. Helms added that she feels every player is trying to outwork one another to make each other better.

"I think everyone's improving each day," Kula said. "They're all just giving it all because I think they all want to prove themselves. They all seem they want to be here, so it's really nice."

Belitz described this summer as one of the most important they've had given what Lakeview graduated.

The team will have open gyms and summer leagues through July along with team camps at Ord, at the University of Northern Colorado and Top 10 in Kearney to end the month of July.

"It is important to see who is going to be comfortable playing with each other, next to each other, making people around them better, all that as a unit," Belitz said. "Team camps have never been more important for us than this year because we really are building a team and almost starting over. Those team camps are crucial in terms of coming together as a team."