Lakeview volleyball: Vikes make case for top spot in 2021

LINCOLN -
Lakeview volleyball took down Lincoln Lutheran in three sets Saturday at Lincoln Southeast wrapping up third place in the 2020 Class C-1 state tournament.
The Lady Vikes jumped out to a significant lead in the first set then fought back in both the second and third after trailing most of the way. It was the type of victory that put the team's maturity and experience on full display.
Lakeview took the match 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Later in the day, Wahoo came back from a fifth-set deficit and claimed its third state title in four years in a win over St. Paul. St. Paul loses eight seniors while Wahoo graduates three. Lakeview will give out diplomas to five members, but only one of those played a significant role this season.
Chances are, the Lady Vikes will find themselves ranked in the top five, probably the top three, potentially No. 1. Finishing third and considering future rosters makes that a definite possibility.
But before Lakeview could look forward, it was still in the moment appreciating one of the greatest seasons in program history. The final win proved why.
"Maturity and the character of the team," coach K.C. Belitz said about what the final win of the year meant to him. "One of the things I said during the timeout was, 'When we're down three, I feel like we're ahead, because I know we're coming; we're never going to stop."
Lakeview led the first set 6-0 before Lutheran tied it a 20-20 with a three-point run in the final stages. The Lady Vikes responded with four of the next five points and eventually won it on a Warrior serving error.
The Lakeview deficit was as large as 9-5 in the second. The Lady Vikes jumped ahead for the first time 15-14 on a Katee Korte kill, net violation and attack error. That run continued on a Josie Bentz kill, Jordie Nekl ace and another Lutheran attack error. Lakeview held the lead from there on out, winning the set on a Maddi Vogt kill.
Lutheran led 8-3 in the third until Lakeview tied at 10-10. It was a 16-13 Warrior advantage when the Lady Vikes won 10 of the next 11 rallies and surged ahead to stay. Mallori Kucera had three kills during that span, Katee Korte had two, Vogt one, the Warriors made three attack errors and were called for being in the net once. Korte had three of the final four points of the match, all on kills, and Lakeview finished the season with a win and 31-6 record.
"I knew we were going to go score points because of the maturity and the character of these kids," Belitz said about facing early holes in the final two sets. "As I've said before, because of the team they've built, they have so much trust in each other that nobody has to panic."
Lilly Rowe finished with 14 kills and hit .414 for the match - the 14th time she amassed double-digit wins this season. Kucera nearly reached the double-digit mark with 9 kills and a .316 percentage. Neckl served three aces and had 19 digs. Rowe also chipped in 19 digs. Setter Reese Janssen, in her final match, posted 32 assists one kill, one ace and 13 digs.
"On the court, I just started balling second to last set just because I was sad because it's over," Janssen said. "But I'm so happy I got to finish it out like this."
Janssen ends her career with 330 sets played, 2,726 assists, 777 digs, 184 kills and 131 aces.
"Our mindset was in the right place," Janssen said. "We were coming in to win, and I just think we weren't going to back down. We were going to do what we know how to do."
The two teams were statistically even in just about every category though Lakeview was much more consistent with its serving - scoring six aces to two errors while Lutheran had six aces and 13 serving errors. The Lady Vikes also had 27 more digs.
"We had such good balance. Reese did such a nice job, again, of distributing the offense; putting hitters in good positions," Belitz said. "Then, again, defensively, that is clearly where it started. Once we started playing the kind of defense we're capable of - we just feed off of that."
Despite finishing in third, as of this writing, none of the Lady Vikes had received an All-Tournament selection. It seems Lakeview remains somewhat overlooked. Next fall, however, the Lady Vikes will likely be hard to ignore. Belitz hasn't thought that far ahead just yet. But he understands that 2021 will bring a whole new expectation level not seen since the early '80s.
"I would hope you start to earn some of those expectations based on how we played down here. In three matches, we never looked like we didn't belong," Belitz said. "I do hope those kinds of expectations come; because that's a compliment."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
