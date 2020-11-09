Lakeview volleyball: Vikes make case for top spot in 2021

"On the court, I just started balling second to last set just because I was sad because it's over," Janssen said. "But I'm so happy I got to finish it out like this."

Janssen ends her career with 330 sets played, 2,726 assists, 777 digs, 184 kills and 131 aces.

"Our mindset was in the right place," Janssen said. "We were coming in to win, and I just think we weren't going to back down. We were going to do what we know how to do."

The two teams were statistically even in just about every category though Lakeview was much more consistent with its serving - scoring six aces to two errors while Lutheran had six aces and 13 serving errors. The Lady Vikes also had 27 more digs.

"We had such good balance. Reese did such a nice job, again, of distributing the offense; putting hitters in good positions," Belitz said. "Then, again, defensively, that is clearly where it started. Once we started playing the kind of defense we're capable of - we just feed off of that."