Lakeview wallops Warriors for first win

Lakeview Volleyball never allowed an overmatched Schuyler team to have any look at an upset in a three-set sweep Tuesday night. The No. 8 Lady Vikes built double-digit leads early in all three sets and coasted to a 25-4, 25-9, 25-13 victory in the first match of the season.
Ten different members of the Lakeview roster had at least one kill, Lilly Rowe led the way with 10 and Maddie Vogt served up eight aces.
In a match the Lady Vikes were supposed to win, coach K.C. Belitz was satisfied with his team's overall play.
"I was pleased with the level of execution on our side," he said. "You can't have too many errors and have a margin of victory that's significant. I thought we handled that, not perfect, but we handled it well; and we handled it better than either in our jamboree or our preseason scrimmage. That's a big deal."
Lakeview had two separate 10-point runs and several others four and five points in length. Rowe put together her 10 kills on 16 swings with just two errors for a .500 attack percentage.
She was followed by Maddi Vogt with five kills, Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera each had four, Cassie Rathbone and Jordie Necklo had three apiece, Josie Bentz, Reese Janseen and Maggie Vetick both had two and Carli Schneider had one.
Lakeview had 36 kills on 64 swings with 12 errors for a .375 overall hitting percentage.
Behind the line, the Lady Vikes racked up 17 aces to just five service errors and Janssen had 27 assists.
"Three areas that we particularly focused on - serve, serve receive and attack percentage - I think we got our goals on two out of three, and we came close on our third. That's a pretty good start," Belitz said. "Obviously, we need to keep getting better."
After easing into the season with a comfortable win, Lakeview will start Saturday's Shamrock Invite at Scotus with D-1 with D-1 No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic. A win would earn a semifinal matchup either with Twin River or C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Neumann - a team one spot behind Lakeview in the preseason ratings.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
