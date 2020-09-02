Lakeview wallops Warriors for first win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview Volleyball never allowed an overmatched Schuyler team to have any look at an upset in a three-set sweep Tuesday night. The No. 8 Lady Vikes built double-digit leads early in all three sets and coasted to a 25-4, 25-9, 25-13 victory in the first match of the season.

Ten different members of the Lakeview roster had at least one kill, Lilly Rowe led the way with 10 and Maddie Vogt served up eight aces.

In a match the Lady Vikes were supposed to win, coach K.C. Belitz was satisfied with his team's overall play.

"I was pleased with the level of execution on our side," he said. "You can't have too many errors and have a margin of victory that's significant. I thought we handled that, not perfect, but we handled it well; and we handled it better than either in our jamboree or our preseason scrimmage. That's a big deal."

Lakeview had two separate 10-point runs and several others four and five points in length. Rowe put together her 10 kills on 16 swings with just two errors for a .500 attack percentage.

She was followed by Maddi Vogt with five kills, Katee Korte and Mallori Kucera each had four, Cassie Rathbone and Jordie Necklo had three apiece, Josie Bentz, Reese Janseen and Maggie Vetick both had two and Carli Schneider had one.