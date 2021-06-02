Local talent squares off in all-star volleyball match

The 2021 high school all-star volleyball game will take place Thursday at Central Community College-Columbus.
In total, there will be 19 student-athletes participating in the match coached by Lakeview's K.C. Belitz for the Green Team and David City's Tali Reeves for the Silver Team.
Clarkson-Leigh will have the most representation with five players: Cassidy Hoffman, Bailey Lemburg, Kayden Schumacher, Riley Jurgens and Alissa Kasik. David City is right behind the Patriots with three Scouts named to the roster in Payton Andel, Maya Couch and Lauren Vandenberg.
The rest of the roster consists of Howells-Dodge's Lexie Brester and Riley Pokorny, Columbus High's Sadie Evans and Addison Duranski, Lakeview's Reese Janssen, Cross County's Erica Stratman and Cortlyn Schaefer, Osceola's Emily Theis, Scotus' Kamryn Chohon and St. Paul's Teegan Hansel and Abby Elstermeier.
Belitz is looking forward to getting back on the court after a historic season on the sidelines for the Lady Vikes.
"It's always just a really fun experience to coach an all-star contest," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with this group of kids, just getting back in the gym and doing a little competing is always fun."
Looking over the rosters and considering the skill sets of those involved, Belitz believes the match will come down to performance at the net.
"They're really big on the outside" he said of his group. "We have more size in the middle. I like what our outsides can do, what I've seen of them anyway in terms of ball control. Where the size is along the net is going to be a little different between the two squads. So, that'll be interesting to see how that plays out Thursday."
Belitz said this year's game is a bit different since he hasn't seen a couple of the players during the high school season based on where they play.
He is looking forward to meeting other players that he coached against at Lakeview and to coach Janssen one last time.
"You've been across the net from them plenty over the years and to then have this opportunity to work with them is always fun," Belitz said. "It's always just an honor to have an opportunity to coach your own player or players one more time. I'm certainly pleased to get one more chance to coach Reese before she moves on to college, as well."
