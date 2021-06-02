Local talent squares off in all-star volleyball match

"They're really big on the outside" he said of his group. "We have more size in the middle. I like what our outsides can do, what I've seen of them anyway in terms of ball control. Where the size is along the net is going to be a little different between the two squads. So, that'll be interesting to see how that plays out Thursday."

Belitz said this year's game is a bit different since he hasn't seen a couple of the players during the high school season based on where they play.

He is looking forward to meeting other players that he coached against at Lakeview and to coach Janssen one last time.

"You've been across the net from them plenty over the years and to then have this opportunity to work with them is always fun," Belitz said. "It's always just an honor to have an opportunity to coach your own player or players one more time. I'm certainly pleased to get one more chance to coach Reese before she moves on to college, as well."

