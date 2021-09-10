Maguire serves up a Scotus win

Maguire had 28 digs to go with six aces. Sprunk set up 23 assists while Kuhl put together eight.

In Maguire's 20-point run against Fort Calhoun she had five aces in that stretch and six for the night.

"I have not seen a run of 20 that I can remember," Tooley said. "Her jump float serve is effective as it has a lot of movement, and she did a great job of hitting the zones where the weaker passers were located."

The previous single-match dig record was held by Courney Labez who had 38 in a match during her career which lasted from 2013-2016. Maguire already has 203 digs this season and 1,002 in her career. Labenz also held that career mark at 862.

Scotus finishes pool play on Saturday with No. 10 Malcolm then No. 2 Lincoln Lutheran. The Shamrocks will play a third match against a team in the other pool that finishes with the same record.

"Thursday was probably our two most complete matches of the season so far," Tooley said. "We really served tough and passed well, which of course allows a lot of good things to happen. Our setters did a nice job of evenly distributing the ball to our attackers who mixed up their shots, keeping the opponents' defense scrambling."

