Scotus Central Catholic has hosted numerous volleyball camps throughout the summer, on Wednesday the Shamrocks were able to have some special guests run some drills.

Running some drills for children ages 6 to high schoolers were Lexi Rodriguez, Kennedi Orr and Ally Batenhorst who are all members of the Nebraska Cornhusker volleyball team.

"I think it's awesome, we don't always get opportunities like this in Lincoln," Rodriguez said. "Coming to where they're from and getting to connect with them on a deeper level and see more of where they're from is really special."

The stop at Scotus was the first for the three with them doing camps at a few more schools across the state.

"Northwestern Mutual has a NIL deal with Ally (Batenhorst), Lexi (Rodriguez) and Kennedi (Orr) so we wanted to host a client event and bring them in," Nathan Karges of Karges Financial Group said. "We do a lot of client events but we don't do a whole lot of stuff for kids so it was a cool idea to bring in the Husker players and have them put on a camp for the kids."

Karges, a Scotus graduate wanted to get the trio out to work with some of his client's children and the youth of Columbus.

"With the excitement coming up for Husker volleyball and Columbus being a volleyball town we thought it'd be a really good fit," Karges said. "It's one of those cool things when they're watching games they can say 'Hey, I got to be with Lexi (Rodriguez), I got to see Ally (Batenhorst) hit' and I think that's a really cool part of this."

The camp opened with the three fielding questions from the roughly 50 girls in attendance.

"I think it's super special because I know how much I looked up to role models growing up so I know what this can mean to someone," Orr said. "I think getting to similar camps inspired me and it's hard because you can't learn volleyball in an hour but it was more inspirational to me and showed me what I could strive and dream for."

Following the questions about favorite food, experiences and advice Rodriguez, Batenhorst and Orr all ran drills at different courts with the campers getting 20 minutes at each court.

"It's so much we love getting out and coaching younger girls," Batenhorst said. "All these girls are super coachable and fun to be around, we just love to be able to give back to communities and small towns in Nebraska."

With the roughly 50 girls being able to work with three Huskers they certainly left Scotus with more knowledge for the game.

"I hope they learned about the fun of volleyball, getting better and playing together is something that brings us together," Orr said. "It's all for fun, it shouldn't be taken too seriously even at the level we're at and at their age."

While being able to teach the campers, the Huskers were also able to learn a few things from them.

"I think I learned to not take it for granted, have fun and I do miss being their age sometimes," Rodriguez said. "Being around the sport so much I think I can take it for granted so this helps me be grateful for it."

As part of the event, volleyballs signed by three Huskers were on sale with the proceeds going to Sammy's Superheroes Foundation. In total, $1,110 was raised for Sammy's Superheroes Foundation.

"It's amazing that we get to help younger girls while also helping fund pediatric cancer research in Nebraska," Batenhorst said. "It's really beneficial in so many ways and I'm just grateful to be part of it."

While most of the people in attendance were children of clients members of the Shamrock volleyball team helped the Husker trio with drills.

"It was really cool to see how they do things, to hear how much work they put in over the off-season and how much work it takes to be a college athlete," Scotus senior Joanna Rusher said.

Rusher had a team-high 181 kills as a junior in Scotus' 15-16 season. She hopes the time with the Huskers can help Scotus in her senior season.

"For the team, I think it's a really big deal to see the work they put in," Rusher said. "To see what it means to be really close with teammates was important."

Rusher was one of many Scotus players who was able to work and learn from the Husker trio.

"We got to do a little private session with the Husker girls first and got to take some pictures with them," Scotus volleyball coach Janet Tooley said. "It was just all smiles, it's a neat opportunity for high school girls."

The Shamrock volleyball team is also set to see three Huskers play throughout the season.

"The whole state rallies around the Huskers and you watch them on TV or watch them in the stands," Tooley said. "We are going down to see them play in Memorial Stadium in August so this is really cool that we can get to do this and then send them a little good luck letter that hopefully they'll put up from the Shamrocks."