Neumann hands Scotus volleyball another tough loss

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball left the Centennial Conference tournament last week encouraged despite a loss to No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic in the final match.

Scotus took down No. 6 Kearney Catholic earlier in the day and had the first set over the Crusaders before eventually faltering in the last two. The 'Rocks are still encouraged by the last week but also definitely frustrated.

Scotus lost a five-setter to No. 2 Wahoo Neumann on the road Thursday night 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-6 for a third straight loss.

The last five matches have all included top-10 opponents. Scotus is 1-4 in that stretch.

"Chloe (Walker) really played lights out tonight, and that really gave us a lot of energy. We switched where she was at, and that helped a couple of rotations. Basically, other than that, we just couldn't stop (Kali) Jurgensmeier," coach Janet Tooley said. "In the sets that we lost she took over and we had nothing to counter."

Full stats weren't available for Jurgensmeier's total kills. But through the course of the year, the 6-foot-1 senior has 374 total kills, averages more than six per set and hits at a clip of .350.

She and the Cavaliers jumped out to an 7-1 lead in the first when she blocked a Scotus shot and made it 8-1.

It was tied 18-18 and 21-21 in the second when Scotus made the late plays to even the match 1-1. A Jurgensmeier kill ended the third. The Shamrocks trailed in the fourth 5-0 but slowly chipped away and scored five in a row trailing 18-16 to gain control.

Neumann won six of the first seven in the fifth and never looked back. The only stats available indicated that senior Kate Maguire had 30 digs.

"We served well, and I don't know if there's ever a good time to miss a serve, but we seemed to miss serves at crucial points," Tooley said. "We didn't miss many, but the ones we did took a little bit of the wind out of our sails.

"It was a tough match, Jurgensmeier is one of the best hitters in C-1 if not anywhere, we went to a red defense but just could not dig her."

No. 3 GICC def. No. 10 Scotus 25-18, 25-23, 27-29, 25-21: Two days after dropping a three-set match to the Crusaders in the conference tournament, Scotus had a shot at payback in Grand Island. But a drop off in hitting by the Shamrock attack cost SCC its chance at revenge.

That plus some close calls at the line allowed GICC to keep Scotus mostly at an arm's distance all night.

The Shamrocks trailed 9-3 in the first but put together a five-point run that had them back in the set until a six-point run had the hosts back ahead 15-9.

Scotus gave the lead away in the second at 15-14 on a three-point run and fell into a 21-16 hole. The Shamrocks led 13-8 and 21-16 in the fourth until a four-point run set up a battle to 29.

The Shamrocks scored the first five in the fourth but quickly fell behind 8-6. It was 22-21 when GICC ran off the final three points for the win.

"At no point was the match ever out of reach," Tooley said. "Their two middles did us some damage, and their outside caused us some problems. GICC is always going to have solid players. At times we jumped out ahead but we also had some tough calls go against us.

"We still have to put together a match where everybody hits or average or great."

