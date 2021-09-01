Off and running: Lady Vikes smash through Schuyler

Granted, it was the first official event in the new gym, but Lakeview volleyball would like to think the large crowd it played in front of on Tuesday night had to do more with the team on the court than the structure around it.
Maybe it was a little bit of both, but there's no doubt the excitement for a program that starts the season No. 1 in the Lincoln Journal Star and is considered a state title contender.
There was maybe an easing of the pedal in the third set, but for the most part Lakeview displayed where the lofty expectations come from. The Lady Vikes held Schuyler to fewer than 10 points in the first and second sets, hit .380 as a team, served up 11 aces and put 14 players on the floor during a 25-6, 25-8, 25-16 victory.
Lakeview led the first set 16-4 and produced several long scoring runs while grabbing win number one.
"First night of putting on the jerseys when it counts, you always want to see who's ready to perform, who's put in the training and has the self confidence. That was probably our primary goal for the night," coach K.C. Belitz said. "From a team perspective, it's about playing clean and playing at the right pace. ...I think we saw those things for the first two sets. I don't think we did for the third."
Lakeview hit .280 in the third set and wasn't quite as crisp as early, but little threat from the other side of the net plus the shuffling in and out of reserve players likely dropped the intensity quite a bit.
Regardless, the Lady Vikes aren't about to settle for good enough.
"That's always a little disappointing, but that's not all us. Schuyler hit a couple hard in the third set and made some good plays defensively," Belitz said. "We were in the net a couple times, missed some serves and did some things you hope you can get through the match without doing."
Maddi Vogt led the way with 15 kills on 25 swings with two errors for a .520 hitting percentage. Mallori Kucera was next closest with five kills. Autumn Gibbs put together 19 assists and Elly Luchsinger 12 in their first match together as the setter duo in the 6-2. Josie Bentz had three aces and Jordie Nekl had 12 digs.
Vogt was third on the team as a junior with 234 kills. She and four others had 150 or more. Lilly Rowe led with 348.
Lakeview was third at the state tournament and returns all but two regular players. That kind of talent back produces the expectations. Belitz said part of fulfilling and passing those is developing a second hammer to Rowe in the attack. Rowe's performance was an encouraging sign in that regard.
Lakeview is back on the court Thursday at Seward.
"Tonight she looked like what, honestly, we expect her to look like now because we know she's capable of it," Belitz said. "So I asked her after the match, 'can you do that every night? Because one night is not the deal here, you've got to be able to hit that hard and that effectively all the time.' She hit some tonight that were as hard as I've seen her hit it, and she did that this summer. That's kind of where our expectation is for Maddi."
