Off and running: Lady Vikes smash through Schuyler

Regardless, the Lady Vikes aren't about to settle for good enough.

"That's always a little disappointing, but that's not all us. Schuyler hit a couple hard in the third set and made some good plays defensively," Belitz said. "We were in the net a couple times, missed some serves and did some things you hope you can get through the match without doing."

Maddi Vogt led the way with 15 kills on 25 swings with two errors for a .520 hitting percentage. Mallori Kucera was next closest with five kills. Autumn Gibbs put together 19 assists and Elly Luchsinger 12 in their first match together as the setter duo in the 6-2. Josie Bentz had three aces and Jordie Nekl had 12 digs.

Vogt was third on the team as a junior with 234 kills. She and four others had 150 or more. Lilly Rowe led with 348.

Lakeview was third at the state tournament and returns all but two regular players. That kind of talent back produces the expectations. Belitz said part of fulfilling and passing those is developing a second hammer to Rowe in the attack. Rowe's performance was an encouraging sign in that regard.

Lakeview is back on the court Thursday at Seward.

"Tonight she looked like what, honestly, we expect her to look like now because we know she's capable of it," Belitz said. "So I asked her after the match, 'can you do that every night? Because one night is not the deal here, you've got to be able to hit that hard and that effectively all the time.' She hit some tonight that were as hard as I've seen her hit it, and she did that this summer. That's kind of where our expectation is for Maddi."

