Party like it's 1994 - Lakeview volleyball wins first conference title in 27 years

The Central Conference made a minor error that proved to be prophetic on Saturday when Lakeview volleyball won its first conference championship since 1994.

The Lady Vikes followed up two home wins on Thursday with three on Saturday in Schuyler that included 25-12, 25-15 over Crete; 19-25, 25-16, 25-23 against Seward; and 26-24, 25-19 over No. 7 York.

But while it's the first conference title in 27 years, coach K.C. Belitz already earned his award before the season started. Belitz, the winner of last year's Conference Coach of the Year Award, received the small plaque to mark that achievement this summer. However, when he opened the package the small memento was inscribed for the "2021 Conference Champion."

It provided a small chuckle before it was handed over to Athletic Director Jake Shadley. He let the right people know and the proper plaque was mailed to Columbus.

Shadley kept it, perhaps sensing the inevitable, while Belitz preferred for it to be out of his possession. He didn't even mention it to the team as a potential source of motivation.

"We didn't need to tempt fate," Belitz said.

Fate arrived Saturday after nearly three decades of waiting. For a program that has checked off a lot of boxes and ended several droughts in the past two years, winning the Central title was among the most meaningful.

Victory can often lose its joy when it comes easy and often. That's always the concern with a successful group. There was none of that Saturday after the final point hit the floor. Lakeview soaked in every bit of enjoyment from the moment. A senior class that has so many accomplishments in its tenure added another with maybe the second-most prestigious behind last year's trip to state.

"We were all fired up. This is one, we've had chances and let them get away. This one meant something," Belitz said. "Us as a coaching staff and as a program, it's been 27 years; that's a long time. I think everybody felt really good about finally getting the job done."

A four-point run then a seven-point run early in the first-set win over Crete set the stage for a sweep. During her time serving, Josie Bentz pushed the Lakeview lead to 10-4. Lilly Rowe served next and rattled off five including an ace and made it 17-5.

Ava Tessendorf had an ace in the middle of a four-point run in the second that made it 13-8. Autumn Gibbs had two aces in four serves and extended the advantage to 17-12. Crete never came any closer the rest of the way.

Maddi Vogt led the offense with six kills on 10 swings and an error for a .600 attack percentage. Gibbs, Vogt and Rowe all had two aces. Gibbs also set up seven assists while Elly Luchsinger had five. Jordie Nekl led with seven digs.

Lakeview fell in a 5-1 hole in the first set against Seward and trailed by as much as 18-9 when the tide began to turn. It was 23-15 Bluejays when the Lady Vikes earned four points in a row and began to find some rhythm. That was evident in the second when Lakeview led 13-5. Vogt had a run of four points early to help Lakeview build an insurmountable lead.

Seward led 13-9 in the third and 19-15 when five straight from Lakeview seized the lead. It was 20-20 and 21-21 when the Lady Vikes won a side out and Vogt served three straight for the win.

She and fellow senior Katee Korte both had seven kills, Gibbs had 12 assists, Luchsinger set up nine, Vogt served two aces and Nekl dug up 18 shots.

The lead changed hands four times in the first set of the win over York. The final came with York up 18-17. Lakeview sided out then handed the ball over to Rowe who served four in a row for a 22-18 lead. The Dukes tied it twice at 22-22 and 24-24 before the Lady Vikes won the final two points.

Lakeview led 17-16 in the second set when a side out then five serves by Vogt, including an ace, put the set out of reach.

Bentz had five kills and hit .600, Gibbs had 11 assists and Luchsinger eight, and Nekl piled up 16 digs.

"That's kind of the key thing out of the weekend. Both in the Seward match, and in the first set of the York match, we got pushed, and this time we pushed back," Belitz said. "It was good to see us respond much better this time. When we had those key moments where we had to deliver, we did."

Seward was especially noteworthy considering it was the fourth time this year Lakeview lost the opening set. The other three came in the team's three losses.

"We've had a couple of matches here in the last couple weeks where we didn't do that," Belitz said. "It's pretty exciting to see us show that maturity and that mental toughness again. Maybe we learned something from those challenging experiences. As long as you're doing that it's all good."

Lakeview improved to 25-3 on the year and improved its wildcard total to fourth in the current standings. The Lady Vikes are almost certainly assured to host the sub-district tournament that starts next week.

"This is what we've come to expect from this team, not just recently and not just this year. The whole preseason and going back to last year, this is the way this team has been since all of them came together to play last year," Belitz said. "Those couple we've had recently are the anomaly, not this. This is just us being who we are again."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

