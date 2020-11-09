Patriots close season in third-place match

LINCOLN -

Clarkson/Leigh volleyball suffered a frustrating loss to finish the season on Saturday in the C-2 third-place match.

The Patriots struggled to find any offensive rhythm and had trouble containing Haley Fleischman in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 loss in a match played at Lincoln Southeast.

Perhaps still reeling from the night before when the Patriots lost a semifinal match in five sets, coach Becky Schneider admitted there may have been a slight emotional letdown. But she also gave much of the credit to an Overton squad that hit .398 and had three players attack at better than .300.

"Our girls gave it all they had the last two days in a sweep over Howells-Dodge and going five, losing that heartbreaker. They gave it all those two days, and, yeah, coming out here, we were a little tired. We didn't have that fire we usually have," Schneider said. "Overton is a great team. They came out to play, and we couldn't stop 15."

Number 15 is Fleischman who racked up 18 kills on 31 swings and had just one error. That figures out to a .548 attack percentage.