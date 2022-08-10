Payton Rosendahl continues her volleyball journey in Italy

Former Lakeview right side hitter Payton Rosendahl was approaching the end of her sixth and final season at Division II school Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when she got a Facebook message from the Rome City Institute.

She brushed the message aside until the volleyball season was over and approached the school about the opportunity to play volleyball in Italy. After speaking with her family, Rosendahl determined it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Rosendahl was originally lined up to go in January, but her student visa wasn't approved in time. Beginning on Aug. 18, she'll spent the next nine months in Italy playing volleyball and earning her master's degree in sports management and coaching.

"I've never been overseas. I'm just excited to get immersed in a different culture. I'm excited to see a different way of how people live every day," Rosendahl said. "I know they take technically a nap time or Italian time from 1 to 3 p.m. Most restaurants and stores close for that little window, so everyone can go home and rest. I'm excited for my nap time."

The Lakeview graduate played three varsity seasons before committing to Augustana. Rosendahl redshirted her freshman season in 2016 and was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

She finished her collegiate career with 803 kills, 223 digs and 168 blocks in four seasons. Rosendahl is coming off her best season, posting 290 kills, 70 digs and 63 blocks last year as she was named All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Second Team.

"Six seasons is a lot and I think that gives you so much time, not to completely master. There's always improvement, but to get a really good hold of what leadership means, what it means to be a really good teammate and be supportive as well as just building volleyball skill all around," Rosendahl said. "That's a lot of time in practice to be put on your hands, so I'm very thankful for the amount of time I was given at Augustana because I never would've imagined the level that I was able to get to mentally and physically with my team and coaches and everyone that helps me along the way."

Rosendahl recorded 795 kills, 919 digs, 125 blocks and 106 service aces at Lakeview. She said she never imagined playing Division II volleyball. Thanks to Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz signing up to play a tournament at Augustana, it allowed her to be discovered by an Augustana coach.

"Lakeview did a great job at really trying to get a variety of volleyball. They have a Colorado camp. The level of volleyball was higher out there. I always loved going out on that trip because it really tested us and getting us out to play at Augustana just randomly," Rosendahl said. "K.C. Belitz did a good job getting variety rather than just staying in the area, playing in the area. He got us out of state and got us those cool experiences. I'm very thankful for that."

Among the experiences Rosendahl had in college was attending the USA Volleyball Women's National Team Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was among 200 athletes invited to the three-day camp in March and one of just three from a D-II school.

"There were players of all ages, girls that was just sophomores at these D-I schools, seniors, all around. Just knowing from a D-II school, being able to keep up with them, it was definitely a confident booster, but also it created bigger dreams for myself," she said. "If I'm able to work towards this type of competition and keep improving that way ... that experience drew up some big dreams personally. It was awesome. I felt really blessed just to be a part of that three-day camp. I met a lot of friends there too."

In college, Rosendahl said her biggest strides came in the weight room. She interned with a strength and conditioning coach and in May, Rosendahl was named a 2022 All-American Athlete Strength and Conditional Athletes of the Year by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

"Lifting hugely became my passion. I started eating nutritionally super, super well. After that, my whole life turned around. Being able to improve physically also teaches you how to improve just in life in general," she said. "My ability in volleyball was getting better because I was having a lot more consistency with everything I was doing, with lifting, with eating, with volleyball, staying committed and all of that. Just improving myself all around, but that's what really changed my life was lifting. It really showed that I can strive for anything if I put my mind to it."

After nine months, Rosendahl said she'll see if she can sign onto a pro club in Italy. If not, she said she'll be happy coming home to teach and coach volleyball or strength and conditioning. No matter what, volleyball has given Rosendahl a golden ticket to many opportunities.

"Super lucky, blessed opportunities I've just fallen upon. I can thank a lot of it to my mom and to Lakeview because I wouldn't be at the college if it wasn't for Lakeview signing up for a random tournament at my college," Rosendahl said. "I wouldn't be at the level I'm at without my mom signing me up for club volleyball in Nebraska all through high school. Italy, could have never imagined. I don't think it'll feel real until I get out there."