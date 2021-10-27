 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pius powers past Discoverers

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbus Discoverers

Lanie Brott hammered down a match-high 16 kills as No. 9 Lincoln Pius X swept Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 in an A-6 district semifinal match Tuesday.

Pius X's Madelyn Navrkal chipped in with seven kills while Adison Markowski led the match with 31 set assists. Regan Haith, who had four blocks, was a defensive force up front for the Thunderbolts. 

Pius X advances to Wednesday's district final, where it will take on No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.

Columbus ends the season at 14-18, surpassing last season's win total by four. The Discoverers say goodbye to seven seniors. Full CHS stats and totals weren't available at the time of print.

Pius X hit .455 for the match with 42 kills and just seven errors on 77 attempts. 

Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Friday's issue for more on Discoverer volleyball.

-Taken from Lincoln Journal Star reports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested for domestic violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News