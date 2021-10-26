Playoff Juices Flowing: Lakeview blows past Boone Central in subdistrict opener

There were some very enjoyable moments along the path that was the Lakeview volleyball season, the first-ever Shamrock Invite title, the first conference championship in 27 years and 27 wins are just a few.

The second, or in some cases, third year together for largely the same lineup was fun, a lot of fun. But there's something different about the postseason. The extra anticipation, energy, desire and everything else that comes with the chase for state was on full display Monday inside the Lady Vikes' new gymnasium.

Lakeview swept past Boone Central 25-9, 25-10 and 25-14 while using much of the roster and, as the final set scores indicated, led by large margins throughout the night.

"They've done a good job of preparing themselves for that mentally, and hopefully (the coaching staff) has played a part in that, too. But they've done a really nice job of finding the right balance of focus and fun," coach K.C. Belitz said. "Clearly we were loose from time to time, but, boy, you've got to be ready to go, and I thought that was executed pretty well tonight."

A call for two hits on Boone Central in the first set tied it 6-6 and started a 6-0 Lakeview run that was halted only by an attack error. A Cardinal attack error started a run of winning seven rallies in a row and mostly put the set away at 18-7. Senior Maddi Vogt had the final three kills in the sequence. Another 7-0 run finished it and included three more Vogt kills, a Tori Osten kill and a Jordie Nekl ace.

Lakeview started the second set with the first five points and soon led 11-1. It was as lopsided as 18-2 when Josie Bentz slammed down a kill that ended five in a row. Up 16 points by then, Belitz inserted several backups. It was mostly back-and-forth to the end where Katee Korte closed it out with a kill.

The separation started early again in the third when Lakeview won 9 of 10 after the set was tied 2-2. A Boone Central attack error, Mallori Kucera block, Cardinal passing error, Lilly Rowe Kill and Kucera kill made it 16-4 and led to more Lakeview substitutions. More back-and-forth play ended on kills by Rowe and Bentz.

"We absolutely did what we were supposed to do offensively, which means we passed and dug well. But we hit the ball, and that's kind of what we're trying to do here - move it and hammer it," Belitz said. "We have people, physically, who can hit the ball. If we're just giving off-speed or tips or easy stuff, we're wasting that advantage. I thought tonight we physically hit the ball a lot. It's big from an emotional perspective."

Lakeview moves on to play crosstown rival Scotus Central Catholic for the second straight year in the subdistrict final and the fourth straight year in the postseason.

The Lady Vikes defeated the Shamrocks in four at home last season and have won six in a row between the two programs. Lakeview last lost to Scotus in a sweep at home during the 2019 Columbus Classic.

"It's definitely about matching the urgency, because we know they're coming, no question," Belitz said. "Not just because its postseason, but also because it's Scotus/Lakeview, they're going to be excited to play us. We've got to match that, and we've got to match it right away."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

