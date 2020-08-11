Points or no points: Scotus weighs affects of OPS announcement on volleyball schedule

Columbus High's reclassification to Class A two years ago made the Discoverers the most obvious local athletic department affected by Friday's OPS announcement. But that doesn't mean there weren't ripple effects elsewhere.
Scotus Central Catholic volleyball normally plays in a tournament at Omaha Bryan the third weekend of the season. Though the Shamrocks are regularly the only non-Class A school in the field, the upper-level competition has been valuable to SCC for several reasons.
The most obvious benefit is the bonus power points earned for playing up two divisions.
As a member of the rugged Centennial Conference, which often has three, four or five members in the state tournament, doing enough in league play to positively affect the team's wildcard average is difficult. Add in that Scotus already has a challenging time scheduling C-1 and lower-division opponents because of its reputation, and the Shamrocks are left with few options to build their resumé.
The tournament provided balance to a difficult conference slate and gave Scotus the opportunity to find a way to the district round with wildcard points. Thankfully for the Shamrocks, it seems they'll still have that opportunity this year since the tournament was already in talks to move to Bellevue East when it concluded last year.
However, the trade-off is that original host Bryan, as well as usual participants Omaha North and Omaha Burke, traditionally weak volleyball programs Scotus could capitalize on, could be replaced by stronger opponents or not replaced at all.
That's troublesome, but the major concern to coach Janet Tooley was in the number of matches the tournament provides. Scotus, like all programs, schedules right around 10 stand-alone matches then complements that number with at least twice as many played during weekend tournaments.
The Bryan tournament offered six matches over two days.
The uncertainty of it all had Tooley giving her team a very clear directive when practices opened on Monday.
"As I've told the girls, you better just win your last match," she said. "I think you've just got to go back to an old-school mentality. That's the system this year."
Advancement to state was once determined exclusively by district tournaments. The introduction of subdistrict play set up a wildcard system that reserved one or two spots at state in each class. Recently, that was altered to allow wildcards only a guarantee of the district round. Winning again became a requirement of making state.
Still, setting up the subdistrict bracket with the best past forward, while controlling for a loss, holds sway over many programs.
It has become a damned if you do, damned if you don't proposition. Play teams up a division or two with the intention of improving based on quality can be high risk, high reward. But so, too, can scheduling lower-division opponents that could provide relatively easy wins.
Scotus could take the latter approach and rack up a minimum of 40 points per victory or face tougher competition and earn a minimum of 42 points even in a loss. But again, few C-1 and lower teams outside the Centennial Conference are willing to face the Shamrocks. This year, they had interest from Gretna and Elkhorn North, two Class A schools.
Thus, Scotus has taken the approach the last several years of racking up points at the Bryan tournament then hoping to perform at least above average the rest of the way.
Over the past three years at Bryan, teams in attendance included Bryan, Burke, North, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Omaha Westside Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, Bellevue West and Norfolk. Fremont and Fremont Bergan have also been recent participants.
Bellevue East, according to Tooley, is working on finding replacements for the seven OPS schools that have been dropped. And if that doesn't work out, Tooley will try and schedule triangulars or some other weekend event with a handful of the tournament participants to get her team more court time. Experience is the only gain Scotus would see in that case since the result won't be figured into the wildcard points.
Crosstown rival Lakeview did not have any of the seven OPS teams on its schedule nor in any tournaments. Columbus High was set to host Burke and two others in a home tournament on Oct. 3.
"Wildcards are going out the window this year," Tooley said. "You could have losses to quality teams then have all your wins taken away by COVID; or it could go the other way and play only weaker teams, get a bunch of wins then don't have to play conference schools because of COVID. Well, heck, that would be an advantage of us. For us, we just need to get the games."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
