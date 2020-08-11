Points or no points: Scotus weighs affects of OPS announcement on volleyball schedule

Scotus could take the latter approach and rack up a minimum of 40 points per victory or face tougher competition and earn a minimum of 42 points even in a loss. But again, few C-1 and lower teams outside the Centennial Conference are willing to face the Shamrocks. This year, they had interest from Gretna and Elkhorn North, two Class A schools.

Thus, Scotus has taken the approach the last several years of racking up points at the Bryan tournament then hoping to perform at least above average the rest of the way.

Over the past three years at Bryan, teams in attendance included Bryan, Burke, North, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Omaha South, Omaha Westside Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Bellevue East, Bellevue West and Norfolk. Fremont and Fremont Bergan have also been recent participants.

Bellevue East, according to Tooley, is working on finding replacements for the seven OPS schools that have been dropped. And if that doesn't work out, Tooley will try and schedule triangulars or some other weekend event with a handful of the tournament participants to get her team more court time. Experience is the only gain Scotus would see in that case since the result won't be figured into the wildcard points.